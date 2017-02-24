News Release

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Gianni Kovacevic of Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2 today announced that on February 21, 2017 he sold 7,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank"), a company with a head office at Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2, for a purchase price of CDN$0.08 per Common Share for an aggregate sale price of CDN$560,000. Mr. Kovacevic completed the sale through the facilities of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Prior to the sale, Mr. Kovacevic owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 17,527,800 Common Shares, 1,450,000 options to acquire Common Shares, and 2,912,000 Common Share purchase warrants. The 17,527,800 Common Shares represented approximately 12.04% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the sale. If all of Mr. Kovacevic's options and warrants were exercised, Mr. Kovacevic would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 14.60% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

After the completion of the sale, Mr. Kovacevic now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 10,527,800 Common Shares, 1,450,000 options to acquire Common Shares, and 2,912,000 Common Share purchase warrants. The 10,527,800 Common Shares represent approximately 7.23% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. If all of Mr. Kovacevic's options and warrants were exercised, Mr. Kovacevic would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 9.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, resulting in a decrease of 4.68%.

Mr. Kovacevic's sale was made for investment purposes. Mr. Kovacevic may, in the future, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of CopperBank for investment purposes.