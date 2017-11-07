Newstrike Resources Ltd. Comments on Trading Activity

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HIP) ("Newstrike" or the "Company") is issuing this press release at the request of IIROC to comment on recent trading activity in its stock.

As a general policy, the Company does not publicly comment on market speculation and rumours. The Company is not aware of any material change that would account for recent trading activity in its stock. In the ordinary course, the Company may negotiate or consider corporate transactions from time to time. The Company will continue to keep the market informed as required but does not intend to make any further comment or release regarding market speculation.

Forward-Looking Information

