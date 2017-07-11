Newton Launches Onboarding Solution to Streamline New Hire Process

New Mobile Product Creates Comprehensive Hiring Platform for Employers and HR Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Newton, a Paycor company, and developer of the leading hiring platform for emerging and mid-market companies, today announced the availability of Onboarding, a new product empowering employers to transition newly hired candidates into employees without burdensome, time-consuming paperwork.

The onboarding process at a company is the first touchpoint for new hires and an opportunity for an employer to make a favorable, long-lasting impression. Standard paper onboarding leaves associates feeling unengaged and having to duplicate the input of information that they may have already provided during the application process.

With Newton Onboarding, the process becomes streamlined, avoiding duplication of work while engaging employees from day one.

Designed to work seamlessly with Newton's existing applicant tracking system, Onboarding enables users to start the correct new hire workflow as soon as a candidate is hired. New hires are then led through a mobile-optimized onboarding process that allows them to:

Digitally sign company documents

Complete employee verification processes

Finalize government tax forms

Select options for direct deposit

Learn about available work opportunity tax credits (WOTC)

"A candidate's experience early on with any employer has a direct impact on their ramp up to productivity and, longer term, their performance," said Joel Passen, co-founder at Newton. "Companies are looking to deliver a seamless journey from job offer to an employee's first day, and, HR is looking to streamline processes that are often inconsistent, inefficient and mired in paper."

Passen continues, "At Newton, our experts focus on the applicant journey. Paycor's expertise is developing solutions that employers use to manage their existing employees. The result of this collaboration is a complete hiring platform that streamlines the process from attracting and engaging new applicants to making offers and onboarding new hires."

Supporting Resources

About Newton

Newton is intuitive, affordable, intuitive recruiting and onboarding software designed by recruiters for small and medium-sized employers. Over 2000 employers rely on Newton to attract and engage applicants, manage interviews, collaborate with hiring teams, optimize offer processes and onboard new hires. The company was started in 2009 by corporate recruiters with the goal of developing hiring software that improves recruiting processes by offering powerful products that are easy-to-use, easy-to-purchase and easy-to-activate. Newton customers enjoy free, award-winning customer service, an innovative product and constant innovation.

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset -- their people. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor's people operations solutions are recommended by today's most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.