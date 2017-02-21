NewVoiceMedia achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification

Independent assessment of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates vendor's continued commitment to protecting customers and their data security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination based on the trust principles of security, availability and confidentiality. Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) performed a rigorous audit of NewVoiceMedia's security controls and processes for its products and services.

The certification is another milestone for NewVoiceMedia as the company continues to pioneer trust in the cloud and give its customers confidence around areas such as availability, security and performance. Already ISO 27001 and PCI DSS compliant, the SOC 2 will provide NewVoiceMedia's customers with additional assurance that the business invests in stringent security measures to protect their information, including encryption for data at rest and in transit, regular third party security audits and penetration tests, as well as full security monitoring including intrusion detection systems.

Artur Michalczyk, Chief Technology Officer at NewVoiceMedia, comments, "NewVoiceMedia takes security extremely seriously and has invested heavily in implementing security practices that ensure our systems meet the highest standards of security and reliability and that our customers' data confidentiality is protected. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance further reflects our continued commitment to security and privacy, and offers our customers assurance that the controls we have in place to keep their data secure, have been rigorously tested and meet the highest industry standards."

NewVoiceMedia's cloud solution ContactWorld is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers and prospects worldwide. Core contact center functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialing, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

About SOC 2 Type 2

According to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the governing professional organization for SOC 2 reports, these reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need to understand internal control at an organization. These reports are intended for use by stakeholders (e.g., customers, regulators, business partners, suppliers, directors) of the service organization that have a thorough understanding of the business and its internal controls. For more information about SOC 2 audits, see the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' website.

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.