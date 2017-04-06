NewVoiceMedia announces appointment of SVP Finance & HR Administration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Fiona Talbot as SVP Finance & HR Administration.

Fiona's responsibilities will span NewVoiceMedia's finance and people organisation, including finance, tax, HR and facilities, focused on optimising the company's architecture across these areas, while enabling the effective implementation of its core policies and processes. She brings over 20 years' industry experience to the business, joining from Encore Tickets where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, Fiona was VP Finance & Treasury at MACH, a global managed service provider to the mobile communications industry, and a Director within PWC's tax and structuring group.

Fiona's appointment is the latest milestone in NewVoiceMedia's global expansion plans. Recently recognised as one of the world's leading experts in tech by Softech International, the company now serves more than 650 customers. Its intelligent communications platform is revolutionising the way they connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Fiona to NewVoiceMedia", comments CEO Jonathan Gale. "Her expertise and understanding of management, recruitment and retention will be a real asset as we continue our rapid global expansion".

Fiona added, "NewVoiceMedia is widely recognised as a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology and among the top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in Europe. I'm very excited to join its leadership team and support the business as it continues its impressive growth trajectory ahead of the market".

