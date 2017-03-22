NewVoiceMedia announces partnership with Monet Software to optimise call centre management and customer experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of cloud call centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has announced a partnership with Monet Software, a leading cloud-based workforce management solution provider. 'Monet WFO Live' integrates seamlessly with NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld platform to help optimise customers' call centre management and operations to transform their customer service experience.

By combining ContactWorld with Monet WFO Live, managers can take positive steps towards balancing the dilemma of needing to minimise operational costs while maximising service levels. By enabling organisations to use their own call centre data, Monet WFO Live improves the accuracy of the business's contact demand forecasts and creates staffing schedules that ensure agents with the right skills are made available at the right time. Furthermore, service levels are optimised as everyday use is simple and the upfront costs and burden on IT resources associated with traditional technology are removed.

According to Gartner, "A growing market awareness of the importance of the employees in customer ‎engagement centers is triggering an adjustment in the technologies needed to manage their day-to-day ‎roles1".

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Monet Software, which will give our customers the benefit of a premium pre-integrated partner, together with the ease of use, efficiency and reliability they expect. Together, ContactWorld and Monet WFO Live will help businesses develop an effortless customer experience and excellent agent efficiency, ensuring those with the right skills are available at the right time".

Chuck Ciarlo, CEO at Monet Software, said, "Monet customers have already discovered the forecasting, scheduling, quality and performance management benefits of WFO Live Workforce Optimisation in the cloud. When these time and cost-saving advantages are combined with ContactWorld, the result will allow call centres to take advantage of the highest level of cloud technology solutions, delivering the ultimate in customer experience".

ContactWorld is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers and prospects worldwide. Core call centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

For more information about NewVoiceMedia and Monet Software, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

