NewVoiceMedia announces Spring '17 release to optimize contact center management and customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, announced its Spring '17 release today, unveiling major enhancements to its intelligent communications platform that will optimize its customers' contact center management and operations, enabling them to deliver a more efficient customer experience.

While NewVoiceMedia updates its ContactWorld platform every week, as a company with cloud computing and agile development methods at its core, it is revealing a number of major new product features in this release.

Strengthening an Intelligent Communications Platform

At the forefront of the service NewVoiceMedia provides is the revolutionary cloud technology that forms the infrastructure of ContactWorld. Along with ongoing work to maintain its high level of service, NewVoiceMedia has introduced more sophisticated tools and improved its global capabilities, including making significant enhancements to its Insights APIs. With these new and improved APIs, businesses now have greater access to contact center data and statistics, for example by integrating off-platform Workforce Management (WFM) tools with ContactWorld.

According to Gartner, "A growing market awareness of the importance of the employees in customer ‎engagement centers is triggering an adjustment in the technologies needed to manage their day-to-day ‎roles.1"

By combining ContactWorld with Workforce Management, managers can take positive steps towards balancing the cost versus service dilemma, using their own contact center data. By using contact center statistics, WFM solutions improve the accuracy of the business's contact demand forecasts, ensure real-time adherence and create staffing schedules that are designed to optimize service levels. Only through having agents with the right skills available at the right time in the right place, can businesses deliver on their service level goals.

A vital differentiator in today's market is the ability to provide an exceptional service experience across the whole customer journey. This means being proactive as well as reactive, to anticipate a customer's needs and get in touch before they need to make contact. With this in mind, NewVoiceMedia has enabled service centers to send pro-active SMS messages, triggered by a pre-determined event, or made part of their call plan.

For example, an airline can now send a passenger an SMS message to inform them that their luggage is delayed before they waste time waiting at baggage reclaim for a bag that will never arrive. Even better, they can reassure the customer that their luggage will be sent to their registered address, and confirm the details through a follow-up SMS. The feature can also be used for confirmation of self-service actions.

Enabling companies to perform at scale

Spring '17 makes it even easier for growing organizations to maximize the efficiency of their sales and service teams, giving users more control than ever.

ContactWorld has extended the capability of its self-service IVRs with the ability to update existing Salesforce data. Now callers can enquire about their most recent case and make updates, such as changing a delivery slot, without speaking to an agent. This provides an excellent, empowering experience for customers, while removing the administrative burden from agents, allowing them to focus on complex queries that require a more personal touch.

For organizations running global teams supporting prospects and customers, NewVoiceMedia has simplified and enhanced the way in which calls are routed with Dynamic Overflow Routing. This allows better proactive management of peak periods and agent shift changes in individual regions as calls can be programed to automatically route to selected areas of the business with available capacity. This guarantees callers the shortest wait time possible when servicing customers from multiple geographical regions.

Maximizing efficiency for all teams

NewVoiceMedia has also introduced several developments that give sales and service teams the toolkit they need to be more successful. In particular, reporting of agent statistics has been improved by a new feature that intelligently puts agents into the most appropriate state, based on their recent activity. This is further boosted by a new option that makes it compulsory for agents or reps to save notes after a call, delivering managers the peace of mind that all interaction details are recorded correctly. Only with a complete data set can managers get a full view of what is happening in their team, and make key decisions to boost customer service levels.

With research from NewVoiceMedia revealing that companies are losing business2 at an alarming rate due to poor customer experiences, giving managers a complete view of the contact center has never been more critical.

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "Innovation and speed-to-market of new features is essential for fast growing companies, and we are committed to investing in the development of our inside sales and contact center technology to continue offering customers the best possible solutions on the market. The latest product enhancements introduced in our Spring release will help businesses develop an effortless customer experience and excellent agent efficiency, ensuring those with the right skills are available at the right time."

