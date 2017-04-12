NewVoiceMedia named finalist in Top 10 Technology Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has been named a finalist in the 2017 Call Centre Helper Top 10 Contact Centre Technology Awards.

The awards were founded to recognize the best products on the market and help contact center managers make informed decisions about the technologies they invest in. The winner is voted for by readers of Call Centre Helper, making the results impartial and providing an accurate picture of the best technology available.

NewVoiceMedia has been nominated for its ContactWorld solution, a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact center functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialing, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

The nomination closely follows several other victories for NewVoiceMedia including recognition in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 EMEA program and Softech International's Leading Experts in Tech Awards, and further validates the company's position as a leader in the cloud communications industry. NewVoiceMedia now serves more than 650 customers worldwide, including MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

"We're delighted to reach the final of Call Centre Helper's Top 10 Contact Centre Technology Awards," comments Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is transforming the experiences that sales and service professionals offer their customers and prospects, ensuring every interaction is unique and personalized. This nomination is further testament that our solutions really are best-in-class and we look forward to the results next month."

To vote, visit www.callcentrehelper.com/best-product.htm. Voting closes on 21st April and the winning product will be announced in late May 2017. For further information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

