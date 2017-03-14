NewVoiceMedia recognised among top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has ranked in the 2017 Tech Tour Growth 50 for the second consecutive year, a list of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe.

Through a combination of quantitative research and a qualitative selection process, Tech Tour, together with Silverpeak Investment Bank and a committee of international investors, has identified Europe's fastest growing pre-exit investor-backed companies. Founded in 1999, Tech Tour has championed European innovation by providing a place where entrepreneurs, investors and corporations can come together to ensure companies get the funding and support they need -- to help them become global champions.

Collectively the companies featured have raised over $3.7 billion of venture funding and created over 9,000 high-tech jobs. The businesses each meet criteria including more than EUR 10m in revenue and upwards of EUR 20m in total funding.

The accolade closely follows several other victories for NewVoiceMedia including recognition in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 EMEA programme and Softech International's Leading Experts in Tech Awards, and further validates the company's position as a leader in the cloud communications industry. NewVoiceMedia now serves more than 650 customers worldwide, including MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

William Stevens, Managing Director at Tech Tour, commented, "The billion dollar 'unicorn' successes that grab our attention are just the tip of the iceberg. The Tech Tour Growth 50 puts the next layer of Europe's high-tech, high-growth businesses in the limelight. These are Europe's future potential unicorns -- the companies with the most promise to have a global impact. The Tech Tour Growth 50 companies have created over 9,000 high-tech jobs and raised over $3.7 billion of investment from 309 investors. This is a clear demonstration of Europe's strength and competitiveness in scaling-up tech businesses".

"It's a great honour to be named one of Europe's fastest-growing tech companies", added Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our rapid acceleration, together with our innovative technology, is helping us to attract the highest caliber people around the world who are dedicated to making our cloud capabilities best-in-class. It's great to be formally recognised by this report for our achievements, impact and momentum, and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory ahead of the market".

For the full analysis of The Tech Tour Growth 50, visit techtourgrowth50.com. For further information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About The Tech Tour

Founded in 1998, Tech Tour provides a Community facilitating investment into world class entrepreneurs with event and online matching platforms between growing and emerging innovative companies and investors across borders, regions, sectors and stages. Tech Tour is also the trade name for Europe Unlimited. www.techtour.com (see also www.e-unlimited.com)