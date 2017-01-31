NewVoiceMedia Reports Significant Growth in Germany, GmbH Formation and Senior Appointment

MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia GmbH, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, is seeing significant bookings growth in Germany and has therefore both formed a legal entity, NewVoiceMedia GmbH in Germany and appointed a senior leader to oversee continued growth in the region.

The company, which recently ranked in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 EMEA programme and Accel EuroScape, a list of top 100 most promising SaaS companies in Europe, has appointed John Bacon as Vice President of Europe to further its rapid growth in the region. NewVoiceMedia grew its international new business by 140 percent in FY'2016 and now serves more than 650 customers worldwide.

John will drive business development and sales for NewVoiceMedia in continental Europe to expand its market share in the region. Previously managing the company's business development in the UK, John has more than 15 years' experience in the contact centre industry, having served in senior roles at CTI Labs, IP Integration and QPC.

John comments, "I'm delighted with our extensive growth in Germany and the broader continental Europe as we help our customers to achieve their goals. We have a fantastic opportunity to enable our customers to address the challenges of delivering greater efficiency, effectiveness and business insight, whilst empowering them to deliver incredible service to their customers".

Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia, comments, "We've enjoyed another year of rapid expansion throughout the European region, with around half our new business coming from outside the UK. With our world-class technology, relentless commitment to driving innovation, market position and momentum, coupled with an incredible market opportunity, we look forward to continuing our impressive growth trajectory, while helping our global customer base grow their businesses with improved efficiency and greater customer advocacy".

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers and prospects worldwide. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

