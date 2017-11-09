Nexalin Technology Demonstrates Success in the Treatment of Depression

Preliminary results and early pilot data demonstrates that Nexalin Technology's TACS electrical stimulation is a safe and effective drug free treatment for depression

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Nexalin Technology is pleased to announce the initiation of clinical trials designed by the University of Pennsylvania to investigate the effectiveness of the Nexalin transcranial stimulation (TACS) for major depressive disorder.

A subsidiary of Legacy Ventures International Inc. ( OTC PINK : LGYV), Nexalin Technology is an FDA cleared medical device company that utilizes a safe, non-invasive, non-drug treatment for anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The clinical trials, designed independently by Dr. Michael Perlis of the University of Pennsylvania, will test the effectiveness of Nexalin TACS at New Jersey's Carrier Clinic. The trials' focus will be on patients with MDD who have been treated with traditional medication therapy that has not been effective.

Nexalin is currently in use at the Blake Recovery Center on the Carrier Clinic campus in New Jersey. Nexalin has demonstrated positive effects in patients withdrawing from drugs and alcohol by decreasing symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. This success prompted the undertaking of a formal scientific study involving a unique collaboration of industry (Nexalin), academia (UPenn), and the health care system (Carrier Clinic).

Noting the benefits of the collaborative efforts Dr. Perlis stated, "Parsing out tasks and responsibilities in this manner will not only ensure the timely completion of the study, it also provides for a trial that is insulated from bias and will provide results that are more specific than academia-based randomized controlled trials."

This sentiment is echoed by the study partners.

"The future of mental health is the brain -- and the ability to stimulate the brain's ability to heal itself. This clinical trial is designed so that we (Nexalin) will have no influence on the study results," said Nexalin Technology's Chief Operating Officer Mark White.

"We have seen the results of the application of this treatment in our addiction center, and are honored to collaborate with Nexalin and the University of Pennsylvania on a clinical trial that shows such promise for those suffering from MDD," said Donald Parker, CEO & President of Carrier Clinic.

The clinical trial will last six months and will be used on patients who have failed to respond to medication and are being referred to ECT. All patients will be recruited on a voluntary basis.

President Trump recently declared the opioid epidemic "a National public health emergency." Trump went on to say "that ending the epidemic will require the resolve of our entire country." Nexalin has initiated pilot trials in addiction treatment centers around the United States for the treatment of opiate abuse.

Nexalin Technology was cleared by the FDA in 2003 as a safe and effective treatment for patients who suffer from anxiety, depression and insomnia. These are the same side effects associated with addiction that contribute to relapse. The Nexalin device emits a frequency-based waveform that interacts with structures of the mid-brain that regulate and stabilize the neurotransmitters associated with brain health. Nexalin consists of 15 to 20 treatments over a 3-4 week period. The treatment is comfortable and relaxing for all patients.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin is an FDA cleared medical device which creates a frequency based waveform that interacts with the deep brain structures involved in the regulation of neurochemistry. Data suggests the Nexalin waveform effectively resets the hypothalamus of the brain, without the introduction of pharmaceuticals, creating a homeostasis in the brains naturally occurring neurochemicals.

Clinical research indicates that normalizing the production of various neurotransmitters, including Dopamine, Serotonin, and Norepinephrine may begin as early as the initial treatment. Patients report on average, a minimum 70% sustained improvement in all symptoms. For more information regarding Nexalin, including providers near you, please visit www.nexalin.com. If you are a medical professional interested in learning more, please call (714) 258-8004.

About Carrier Clinic

Carrier Clinic, a behavioral healthcare system, has been a trusted source of compassionate help and supportive healing for patients and their families since we opened our doors in 1910.

One of the largest independent, nonprofit behavioral healthcare facilities in New Jersey, Carrier Clinic specializes in psychiatric and substance abuse addiction treatment. We provide a complete array of expert care and education for adolescents, adults, and older adults on the inpatient and residential levels. Outpatient services are provided for ECT treatment and drug abuse addiction.