NexC Partners Corp. Annual Redemption Update

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - NexC Partners Corp. (the "Company" or "NexC") (TSX: NXC) would like to announce that the annual redemption condition for the March 2017 annual redemption date has not been triggered as described in the Company's prospectus. Over the four month period ended February 28th, 2017, the Class A shares traded on the TSX at an average discount of 4.96% to the net asset value per Class A share on a volume weighted basis.

The Company continues to surpass its long term objectives of providing attractive income and capital appreciation for investors through an investment in a high quality portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, while also providing an opportunity to participate in the growth of Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose"). From the Company's inception date of February 20, 2013 to February 28, 2017, the total return for the Class A shares was 58.5% and the annual compounded total return was 12.1%. Since the launch of NexC, the value of Purpose has grown to represent $1.42 per share, or approximately 10.7% of the Company's net asset value. In addition the Company raised the dividend again in 2016 to $0.165 per share per quarter which was the third dividend increase since inception. Purpose has now grown to manage over $3.0 billion in total assets and is well positioned for future growth.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3.0 billion in assets under management and currently offers 33 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 6 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Purpose is the manager of NexC Partners Corp. (TSX: NXC), an investment corporation which invests in a portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, plus owns an equity stake in Purpose.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. The indicate rate of return is the historic annual compounded return including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or other charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduce returns. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.