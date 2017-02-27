Nexenta, the Leading Open Source-Driven Software-Defined Storage Company, Recognized on CRN's Data Center 100 List

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Nexenta (@Nexenta), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nexenta to its 2017 Data Center 100 list. This annual list recognizes technology suppliers that excel at powering, supporting and protecting the complex and demanding data centers on which today's businesses rely.

CRN editors select companies for the Data Center 100 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the types of technology and services it makes available to its partners.

In addition to recognizing technology suppliers for outstanding products and services, the Data Center 100 serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class vendors providing data center infrastructure, data center management tools, software-defined data center technology and data center services.

With over 1,500 petabytes under management, Nexenta was selected for its enterprise class scale-up and scale-out storage solutions that are flexible, scalable and cost-effective. Nexenta's storage software delivers unified file, block and object storage for all-flash, hybrid and all-disk configurations. Because Nexenta is software-only, customers have the freedom to choose from easy to deploy pre-configured appliances or select customizable certified reference architectures that fit specific use cases. Overall, Nexenta SDS enables organizations to simplify their storage management at a lower TCO.

"The construction and operation of a reliable data center requires wide-ranging expertise and resources across a number of key technologies," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Data Center 100 list identifies the top vendors in these areas, helping solution providers find proven data center experts who can deliver the necessary depth and breadth of materials, services and expert guidance."

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as a CRN Data Center 100 company," said Tarkan Maner, Chairman and CEO of Nexenta. "This award reflects our deep, ongoing commitment to delivering storage innovation for enterprise workloads and cloud native applications. We continue to work closely with our partner community to build upon this innovation and to enable our partners to deliver the value of SDS to their customer base."

The Data Center 100 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/datacenter100.

To learn more about Nexenta complete portfolio of Software-Defined Storage solutions visit, http://www.nexenta.com/products

Tweet This: @TheChannelCo names @Nexenta to @CRN 2017 Data Center 100 list #CRNDataCenter100 www.crn.com/datacenter100 #opensds #softwaredefinedstorage

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the inventor and market leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management; disrupting one of the largest IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates software-only "open source" collaboration with one of the most active communities with 45,000+ members, and a comprehensive vision around commodity hardware-centric OpenSDS innovation enabling any app, any cloud platform and any protocol to power the largest and most performant data centers globally in the most cost effective way. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% Software-based. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy hardware vendor gimmicks via "vendor-lock-in", "vendor-bait-n-switch", and "vendor-rip-n-replace". Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services with All Love. Nexenta leads organizations with the "true" benefits of "true" Software-Defined Everything-centric cloud computing deployments. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven social living to mobility; from the internet of things to big data; from legacy enterprise app deployments to do-it-yourself and web-scale cloud app deployments - on all types of clouds - private, public, and/or hybrid. Founded on an "open core" platform Nexenta disrupts the legacy storage industry with its end-to-end scale-up and scale-out storage management software via integrated and advanced predictive management capabilities. Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise-scale 24x7 global service and support with a market-leading global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, Google, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, Quanta, Samsung, Seagate, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

For more information, download the Nexenta Overview and visit www.nexenta.com, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nexenta, NexentaStor, NexentaConnect, NexentaEdge and NexentaFusion are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nexenta Systems Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks and company names mentioned in this document are properties of their respective owners.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook