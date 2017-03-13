Nexenta Recognized on CRN's Inaugural Software-Defined Data Center 50 List

Nexenta Offers Enterprises the Industry's First Hardware- and Protocol-agnostic Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Portfolio; Delivering Complete Freedom from Storage Hardware Vendor Lock-in

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Nexenta (@Nexenta), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nexenta to its 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list. This inaugural list recognizes channel-friendly companies that provide some of the most innovative data center technology available.

Selected by CRN editors, the 2017 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list recognizes technology vendors that are leading the way in meeting a growing need for state-of-the-art offerings that virtualize infrastructure and deliver it as a service. These vendors are instrumental in helping solution providers select and deploy the right tools for building virtualized environments -- a critical first step in transitioning customers to the cloud. In addition to honoring vendors for outstanding products and services, the list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class software-defined data center technology suppliers.

CRN editors select companies for the Software-Defined Data Center 50 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the desirability of the technology and services it makes available to its partners.

With over 1,500 petabytes under management, Nexenta was selected for its enterprise class scale-up and scale-out storage solutions that are flexible, scalable and cost-effective. Nexenta's storage software delivers unified file, block and object storage for all-flash, hybrid and all-disk configurations. Because Nexenta is software-only, customers have the freedom to choose from easy to deploy pre-configured appliances or select customizable certified reference architectures that fit specific use cases. Overall, Nexenta SDS enables organizations to simplify their storage management at a lower TCO.

"Data centers are evolving rapidly, with the rise of software-defined solutions enabling centralization, automation and scale on an unprecedented level," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The vendors on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list enable solution providers to reap the powerful benefits of this new technology: optimal computing speeds, superior data storage and management capabilities, reliable power and excellent energy efficiency. We congratulate this year's Software-Defined Data Center 50 on the technical ingenuity and effective partnership-building that have earned them this important place in the IT channel."

"It is an honor to be recognized in the inaugural CRN Software-Defined Data Center 50 list," said Don Lopes, Vice President, Marketing & Channels. "As a leader in SDDC technologies, this award reflects the success we've achieved with our partners as they look to deliver agile, multi-protocol SDS solutions, running on all-flash to all-HDD."

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the inventor and market leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management; disrupting one of the largest IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates software-only "open source" collaboration with one of the most active communities with 45,000+ members, and a comprehensive vision around commodity hardware-centric OpenSDS innovation enabling any app, any cloud platform and any protocol to power the largest and most performant data centers globally in the most cost effective way. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% Software-based. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy hardware vendor gimmicks via "vendor-lock-in," "vendor-bait-n-switch," and "vendor-rip-n-replace." Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services with All Love. Nexenta leads organizations with the "true" benefits of "true" Software-Defined Everything-centric cloud computing deployments. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven social living to mobility; from the internet of things to big data; from legacy enterprise app deployments to do-it-yourself and web-scale cloud app deployments -- on all types of clouds -- private, public, and/or hybrid. Founded on an "open core" platform Nexenta disrupts the legacy storage industry with its end-to-end scale-up and scale-out storage management software via integrated and advanced predictive management capabilities. Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise-scale 24x7 global service and support with a market-leading global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, Google, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, Quanta, Samsung, Seagate, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

Nexenta, NexentaStor, NexentaConnect, NexentaEdge and NexentaFusion are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nexenta Systems, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks and company names mentioned in this document are properties of their respective owners.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

