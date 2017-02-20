SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Nexenta (@Nexenta), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Don Lopes, Vice President, Marketing & Channels at Nexenta, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

As the VP of Marketing & Channels for Nexenta, Don Lopes serves the channel in a multitude of ways. Don drives Nexenta's go-to-market strategy, which is entirely channel driven, by managing the Nexenta Partner Program. Through this program, Nexenta provides Distributors, Resellers, System Integrators, and Service Providers with the most innovative software-defined storage solutions to streamline the transition to a software-defined enterprise. Don combines excellent sales, support and marketing skills to ensure Nexenta's channel partners have everything they need to make their businesses successful and continue to build and grow strong partnerships.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"I am beyond grateful to be honored by CRN with this prestigious award again this year," said Don Lopes, Vice President, Marketing & Channels at Nexenta. "CRN strives to cultivate the channel and initiate important relationships across the IT industry, and this recognition reflects Nexenta's continuous commitment to our customers and partners in the same regard."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the inventor and market leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management; disrupting one of the largest IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates software-only "open source" collaboration with one of the most active communities with 45,000+ members, and a comprehensive vision around commodity hardware-centric OpenSDS innovation enabling any app, any cloud platform and any protocol to power the largest and most performant data centers globally in the most cost effective way. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% Software-based. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy hardware vendor gimmicks via "vendor-lock-in", "vendor-bait-n-switch", and "vendor-rip-n-replace". Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services with All Love. Nexenta leads organizations with the "true" benefits of "true" Software-Defined Everything-centric cloud computing deployments. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven social living to mobility; from the internet of things to big data; from legacy enterprise app deployments to do-it-yourself and web-scale cloud app deployments -- on all types of clouds -- private, public, and/or hybrid. Founded on an "open core" platform Nexenta disrupts the legacy storage industry with its end-to-end scale-up and scale-out storage management software via integrated and advanced predictive management capabilities. Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise-scale 24x7 global service and support with a market-leading global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, Google, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, Quanta, Samsung, Seagate, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

