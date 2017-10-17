NexOptic To Commence Trading on OTCQX - Trapeze Capital to Initiate Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) -

NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") ( OTCQX : NXOPF) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( FRANKFURT : E301) ( BERLIN : E301) and Spectrum Optix Inc. of Calgary, Canada ("Spectrum,") and together with NexOptic, (the "Companies") are pleased to announce that effective today, the common shares of NexOptic have upgraded to commence trading on OTCQX® Best Market, a premium public market in the United States, under the symbol "NXOPF".

OTCQX offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies.

To qualify to trade on OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"A select 350+ companies with a combined market capitalization of approximately US $1.4 trillion, and nearly US $40 billion in annual dollar volume, trade alongside us on OTCQX," said Samantha Shorter, Chief Financial Officer of NexOptic. "Increasing international access to NexOptic's common shares is a key component of our growth strategy."

NexOptic was sponsored for OTCQX by Burns, Figa & Will, P.C. of Denver, Colorado, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

The common shares of NexOptic will continue to trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "NXO" in addition to Frankfurt under "E301" and Berlin under "E301."

NexOptic Engages Trapeze Group for Market Making Services

The Companies are also pleased to announce that, effective today, NexOptic has retained Trapeze Capital Corp. of Toronto, Canada to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX-V policies.

Under the terms of their agreement (the "Agreement"), Trapeze will receive compensation of $5,500 per month and will not receive any Common Shares or options of NexOptic as compensation. However, Trapeze and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of NexOptic. NexOptic and Trapeze are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Trapeze is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organization of TSX and a member of TSX-V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Trapeze as principal will be provided by Trapeze. The Agreement is for a term of six months.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is a publicly traded company, which has an option to acquire, in the aggregate, 100% of Spectrum Optix Inc. (the "Acquisition") a private corporation. The Companies are, in essence, working as a single corporation at this time, with their respective CEOs sitting on each other's boards of directors. As was outlined in the Companies' joint September 20, 2017 news release, the completion of said Acquisition is imminent.

Spectrum is developing technologies relating to imagery and light concentration applications. Utilizing Blade Optics™, Spectrum's suite of optical technologies, the Companies aim to increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging and non-imaging optical applications. Blade Optics™ refers to Spectrum's lens designs, algorithms and mechanics which vary from patented, patent pending and includes all of Spectrum's intellectual property and know how.

Earlier this year, Spectrum completed its proof-of-concept digital telescope prototype that utilizes a patented Blade Optics™ technology, other optical elements and electronic components. The prototype is intended to demonstrate the marketable features of Spectrum's Blade Optics™ technology and its potential to serve as a platform to be used in various optical applications.

Benefits of Blade Optics™ Technology

The Companies believe that Blade Optics™ has the potential to breakdown many of the limitations associated with conventional lens stacks:

Aperture size: Blade Optics™ may allow the aperture-to-depth ratio to be increased in depth-limited optical devices to permit increased resolution compared to conventional optical devices with similar depth.

Blade Optics™ may allow the aperture-to-depth ratio to be increased in depth-limited optical devices to permit increased resolution compared to conventional optical devices with similar depth. Compactness: Decreasing the depth of the lens stack would create the possibility of more compact and practical imaging devices.

NexOptic trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," on the TSX Venture as "NXO," on Frankfurt as "E301" and Berlin as "E301." More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

