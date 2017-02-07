Nexperia emerges as dynamic new force in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs

Former Standard Products Division of NXP combines experience, product and operational excellence with customer focus and ambition

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, today announced the formal completion of its launch as a separate entity. Headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands and backed by a consortium of financial investors consisting of Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd and Wise Road Capital Ltd, Nexperia is a stand-alone, world-class leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, retaining all the expertise, manufacturing resources and key personnel of the former NXP division, while bringing a new focus and powerful commitment to these product areas.

Nexperia, which will produce around 85 billion devices a year and in 2016 had revenues exceeding US$1.1B, addresses three key trends: power efficiency; protection and filtering; and miniaturization. The Automotive sector is very strong for Nexperia and most of its products are AECQ101 qualified. Other important markets include portable devices, industrial, communications infrastructure, consumer and computing. A significant portion of the company's revenue is delivered through distribution channels.

Nexperia CEO Frans Scheper, formerly EVP and GM of NXP's Standard Products Business Unit, comments: "Our history ensures that Nexperia is already regarded as a strong industry leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs, which consistently delivers highly reliable and innovative products to our global customers. Under the new ownership and with a renewed sense of vigour we will invest in product development and best-in-class manufacturing practices and facilities to ensure that Nexperia becomes the byword for efficiency and quality. Together with our engaged and motivated employees this will enable us on a daily basis to exceed the needs and expectations of our customers."

Nexperia has two front-end manufacturing facilities, in Manchester, UK and Hamburg, Germany, and three back-end packaging plants in Guangdong, China, Seremban, Malaysia and Cabuyao, Philippines. It currently employs about 11,000 personnel worldwide including an established and successful leadership team. Scheper continues: "Because Nexperia will continue to source its front end and back end production from its current manufacturing sites, there will be no disruption in our supply chain or other processes, so customers and partners can be fully assured that they will continue to receive excellent products and exceptional service."

The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to ISO9001, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001.

About Nexperia

Nexperia is a dedicated global leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs devices. We became independent at the beginning of 2017. Focused on efficiency, Nexperia produces consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume: 85 billion annually. Our extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. Industry-leading, miniature packages, produced in our own manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels.

Built on over half a century of expertise, Nexperia has 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S. supporting customers globally.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.

About Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co., Ltd. (JAC Capital)

Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("JAC Capital") is a subsidiary of JIC Capital which is part of JIC Group (China Jianyin Investment Ltd). JAC Capital was established for the purpose of investing in the high tech industry including semiconductor, information technology, networking, data service, cloud computing and telecommunications. By taking advantage of the abundant resources of its shareholders in the international financial market, JAC Capital partners with industrial leaders in various sectors and makes investments in the focused high tech industry and the global semiconductors market to support its continuous development.

About Wise Road Capital LTD (Wise Road Capital)

Wise Road Capital is a global private equity fund that is focused on investing into solid high tech companies by identifying opportunities in enabling technologies for global urbanization and smart/green life through close cooperation with leading companies along several main themes, including smart city, intelligent manufacturing, renewable energies, etc. Wise Road Capital is striving to build a healthy international eco-system around those key themes through its investments and its international management team with a combination of industry and investment background.