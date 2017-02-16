Nexsan Announces Unity Active Archive

Policy-based compliant archive tightly integrated with hyper-unified storage solution Unity

CAMPBELL, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in unified storage solutions, today announced the release of Unity Active Archive and Desktop on Unity. Unity Active Archive integration allows Unity to automatically archive unstructured data with policy-based guidelines into this secure, hardened archive. Organizations can further protect their data, but make it easily accessible to their users with the current features including file sync and share, multi-site sync and secure remote access via mobile devices and the web all without the hassles of VPN.

"Since launching Unity in April 2016 we have continued to expand our product range. First we introduced Unity with n-Way Sync for multi-site synchronization so offices could deliver even large files to other locations. Next we delivered file sync and share so users could securely access data from mobile devices and via web access without VPNs," said Dr. Geoff Barrall, COO, Nexsan. "This latest integration along with desktop synchronization delivers an industry revolutionary unified storage platform that meets many diverse data center needs all in one product. With Unity Active Archive, there is a fully comprehensive set of data protection features ensuring organizations can not only safeguard the long-term retention of highly critical information, but protect against data loss from ransomware attacks. We are continuously working to deliver ground-breaking and innovative solutions that are designed to complement today's modern workforce."

As a compliant archive, Unity Active Archive provides a comprehensive data protection feature-set which ensures the availability and integrity of all files. Core to these features is Unity Active Archive's digital file fingerprinting and self-healing integrity audits, which eliminate threats of data loss, tampering and corruption, including ransomware. The solution also offers the agility of the cloud with easy synchronization and sharing features built into the solution, through the Unity software.

In addition to the launch of the Unity Active Archive, Nexsan will be providing Desktop on Unity with selective sync so users can choose the files they need to access when offline. This will be available through a Windows or Mac app, providing access to Unity for users who want the benefits of being able to work when they don't have access to the internet. Once the device is back online, all files will be synchronized back to Unity. All of this comes at no additional fee, with data remaining under full control of corporate IT. All data is stored on premises and users will only be able to see items where they have permission. Desktop on Unity complements and rounds out the accessibility options Unity provides, including web access and both iOS and Android mobile apps.

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is the first enterprise-class unified storage solution to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centers around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

