Nexsan Demonstrates its Portfolio of World-Class Storage Technologies at NAB

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in redefining unified storage, today announced it will be attending the NAB show in Las Vegas. Nexsan's NAB booth is SL11109 where leading experts will be available to discuss Nexsan's portfolio of unique, hyper-unified storage arrays.

Nexsan™ has been at the forefront of developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of customers. At NAB, experts will be on hand to discuss Nexsan's most recent innovation, Nexsan Unity™, the first enterprise-class hyper-unified storage solution to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Since launching Unity in September of 2016, the solution has already been installed in over 100 customer sites globally, generating millions of dollars in revenue.

Nexsan will also showcase the recently announced Unity Active Archive™ product which delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and the renowned E-Series which is the storage backbone of many data centers, offering high capacity storage.

Visit booth SL11109 to hear about Nexsan's complete product portfolio helping organizations to achieve the flexibility and agility of the cloud with the security of an on-premises storage platform.

Further details below:

Event: NAB

Date: 22nd-27th April 2017

Location: Las Vegus

Nexsan Stand: SL11109

Tweet This: Visit @Nexsan at stand SL11109 to find out about the latest hyper-unified storage #NABshow

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is one of the first enterprise-class unified storage solutions to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon™ delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centres around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.