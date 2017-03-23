Nexsan expands its reach across Japan with the launch of Unity

The industry's first hyper-unified storage solution with secure enterprise file sync and share, is now available in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in redefining unified storage, today announced its next generation storage platform, Unity, will be available to the Japanese market, further strengthening Nexsan's commitment to the region.

As a 100 percent channel focused company, Nexsan will be bringing its Unity solution to Japan though local expert resellers: Cross Head, ICS, J-M-D and SAT. Victoria Grey, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexsan commented: "The Unity platform is designed specifically to meet the requirements of today's collaborative workforce and we look forward to working with customers across the region. This is an exciting move and shows Nexsan is committed to expanding its footprint into Japan."

Unity combines the performance, scalability and value of DRAM and flash along with private cloud file system synchronization and true data mobility support. Many siloed storage, data management, file sync and share and security solutions are typically cobbled together in costly, inefficient and unreliable ways. Nexsan Unity addresses this with a single unified solution which delivers high performance and multi-site collaboration at LAN speed to support business continuity and disaster recovery processes as well as mobile access to primary storage data.

Unity provides a fully integrated private cloud with peer to peer encryption, enabling secure remote access to primary storage from anywhere on any device. To make the most of your IT investment, Nexsan realigns the trade-off between performance, capacity, and costs with FASTier™ caching that accelerates I/O and provides high performance where it's needed at a cost far less than all ash arrays. Mobile workforces will have the freedom and flexibility to access and share files securely across all of their devices -- no matter where they are -- for enhanced business productivity and data security.

