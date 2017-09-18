Nexsan Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide

Guide Highlights Leading Cloud Partner Programs

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Nexsan, the leading provider in redefining unified storage, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Nexsan in its 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide, a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

The CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the booming cloud marketplace, helping them to identify technology suppliers with innovative cloud offerings and partner programs. To qualify for participation in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, technology vendors must have a unique set of partner program benefits for solution providers that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

"In a saturated cloud market, it can be difficult for solution providers to differentiate among cloud vendors and find the right ones to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies this painstaking process, identifying the cloud partner programs with a compelling combination of resources, support, training and financial incentives. Our 2017 guide features a strong lineup of cutting-edge companies with proven track records of helping partners meet and exceed their customers' needs."

Established in 1999, Nexsan has more than 20,000 customers worldwide, with over 40,000 systems deployed in over 100 countries through a comprehensive worldwide network of cloud service providers, value-added resellers and solutions integrators. The Nexsan Cloud Partner Program strives to be among the best in the industry, offering robust margins, a healthy selection of add-on products and services, extensive partner training, co-selling and pre-sales support, and marketing assistance and tools.

Nexsan's Unity™ is the first unified storage platform that combines enterprise NAS and high performance block storage, PLUS a fully integrated private cloud with intelligent, patented software that enhances our enterprise-class unified storage with Enterprise File Sync & Share (EFSS), Mobile Access, Multi-site Sync, and a Secure Active Archive client in a simple to manage and cost-efficient system that is fully compliant with security protocols. This unique solution combines all this functionality into a single product, at a single price, allowing organizations to have less to manage and lower overall costs.

"We are honored to be included in CRN's Cloud Partner Program Guide," said Victoria Grey, CMO, Nexsan. "As a 100% channel company, we strive to deliver compelling solutions that can offer differentiation along with healthy margins and high customer satisfaction for our partners."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide will be featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is one of the first enterprise-class unified storage solutions to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon™ delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centres around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

