Nexsan Names Ron Bienvenu as CEO

Robert Fernander named Chairman Emeritus

CAMPBELL, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in unified storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Bienvenu as CEO. Bienvenu was appointed Vice Chairman in January and takes on the CEO role effective immediately, replacing Robert Fernander who has been appointed Chairman Emeritus.

Bienvenu has more than 25 years of broad industry and leadership experience where he has held several key executive positions, including CEO at Process Software, and founder and CEO of SageMaker, Inc. Bienvenu is also the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Spear Point Capital Management LLC, which earlier this year played a key role in the separation of Nexsan from Imation Corp.

Robert Fernander has agreed to an intended arrangement to which Mr. Fernander will transition from the role of Nexsan's Chief Executive Officer to its Chairman Emeritus and a member of its Board of Directors. The transition will become effective pending the finalization of a separation agreement with Mr. Fernander.

"Nexsan has a leading portfolio of storage solutions and the launch of Unity last year has laid the groundwork for continued growth with this truly differentiated solution," said Ron Bienvenu, CEO Nexsan. "The tremendous potential with Nexsan and Unity is what drove our investment at Spear Point, and I am enthusiastic about leading a team that is just as passionate as I am about this company and its opportunity. I am also pleased that we can look to Bob Fernander to continue to provide his considerable industry knowledge and assistance as we grow. I speak for all of Nexsan and the board of directors in saying Bob has laid a strong foundation that we will use to drive significant growth over the coming years."

In further moves following the transition to becoming a privately held company, Nexsan has officially announced:

Dr. Geoff Barrall has been appointed as COO. Dr. Barrall was formerly CTO at Nexsan and prior to that founder and CEO at Connected Data.

John Westfield has been appointed as CFO, after joining as a consultant in April 2016. Westfield joined Nexsan from HGST and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and operational finance and accounting in both public and private companies.

Rounding out the executive team are Tony Craythorne, Sr. VP of WW Sales, and Victoria Grey, CMO.

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is one of the first enterprise-class unified storage solutions to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon™ delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centres around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.