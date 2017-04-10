Nexsan Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Nexsan, a global leader in redefining unified storage, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Nexsan a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The Nexsan Channel Partner Program strives to be among the best in the industry, offering robust margins, a healthy selection of add-on products and services, extensive partner training, co-selling and pre-sales support, and marketing assistance and tools. Over the past year Nexsan has incorporated new elements to the program, offering partners even more opportunities to increase revenue, including new innovative sales performance incentive fund (SPIF) programs, more resell-focused services as well as revamping its MDF program and launching a new partner portal.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"As a 100 percent channel-based company, we have worked hard to perfect the product training, marketing, sales and technical support for partners. Nexsan was one of the first companies in the earliest days of the idea to offer very aggressive deal registration opportunities for partners, and its partner program has grown since then to be best-in-class," said Vicki Grey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Nexsan. "We are honored to receive a 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

