CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in unified storage solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tony Craythorne, Nexsan's Senior Vice President of Sales, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Craythorne has more than 25 years of sales experience, leading sales teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and held senior management positions at Bell Micro, Brocade and Hitachi Data Systems. Tony joined Nexsan from NexGen Storage, where he helped the company through several successful transitions, including a spin-out from SanDisk and its acquisition by Pivot3. Over the past year with Nexsan, Tony's main focus has been redesigning the entire customer relationship management (CRM) process, including implementing an end-to-end lead generation and sales process and building out the field sales organization.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"Tony has been an invaluable part of the team," said Ron Bienvenu, CEO, Nexsan. "It's been a big year for Nexsan as we've built out several new tools and resources to help our partners be successful. In addition, the CRM process Tony redesigned is driving critical demand and awareness for customers, helping us develop and provide partners with qualified leads and track success. We are looking forward to continuing this momentum into 2017."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

Tweet This:

.@TheChannelCo names @Nexsan's @tonycraythorne to @CRN 2017 Channel Chiefs list #CRNChannelChiefs www.crn.com/channelchiefs

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is the first enterprise-class unified storage solution to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon™ delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centers around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2016. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN and The Channel Company logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.