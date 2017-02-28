Nexsan to Host Exclusive Partner Events

Nexsan executives to unveil roadmap plans and share ways to help boost sales at regional NexStep events

CAMPBELL, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Nexsan™, a global leader in redefining unified storage, today announced it will be hosting several NexStep partner conferences in the US beginning in March, as well as in the UK in early May, led by Nexsan CEO Ron Bienvenu and other executives. Nexsan will discuss confidential roadmap plans for its flagship product Unity, as well as E-Series and other product lines. Additionally, a special guest speaker, Marc Staimer of Dragonslayer Consulting, will deliver a keynote over lunch on how to beat the competition and boost sales. The events are open to all authorized Nexsan resellers.

"NexStep events are an important forum for us to share product plans and sales strategies with our partners, as well as hear from them," said Victoria Grey, chief marketing officer, Nexsan. "We've received a huge response to our invitations. The events are nearly filled to capacity already."

Included in the agenda will be:

Unity, E-Series, and other product roadmaps

Sales strategies on how to differentiate using Unity

Live demonstration of Unity

Special keynote on How to Win Against Dell EMC, NetApp, and AWS by Marc Staimer, Dragonslayer Consulting

Authorized Nexsan partners can visit the Nexsan Partner Portal to register.

