Nexsan Unity Experiences Rapid $Million Revenue Growth

Quarterly Unity bookings tripled since launch; product reaches a milestone of more than 100 systems installed

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Nexsan, a global leader in redefining unified storage, today announced that its flagship product Unity, the industry-first hyper-unified storage platform, has achieved the milestone of more than 100 installations since it began shipping in September 2016. Additionally, Unity bookings in Q1 2017 have grown 215% over Q3 2016, resulting in several millions of dollars in total revenue to date. Unity sales are expected to have a significant positive impact on Nexsan's overall business in 2017.

Nexsan's Unity is the first unified storage platform that combines enterprise NAS and high performance block storage, PLUS enterprise file sync-and-share for today's connected world. The solution provides the ease of cloud availability with the security of an Active Directory-based on-premises private cloud at no additional cost, enabling users to work remotely from anywhere in the world at any time. Unity includes a plug-and-play ability to sync files across any number of disparate locations with secure communication across standard Internet connections.

Due to increasing customer interest the company is accelerating its market expansion and recently launched Unity in the Japanese market through local resellers. The Unity solution is now available across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

"Nexsan Unity was simply a better NAS system than any other we looked at," said Dave Hiechel, CEO and President, Eagle Software. "Not only did it offer the flexibility of unified storage, but also high performance and reliability at a great value. Knowing that the desktop, mobile, and web access all leverage Active Directory for security, we're looking forward to implementing those features in the near future."

"It's been very gratifying to see the rapid customer adoption of Unity," said Geoff Barrall, COO at Nexsan. "Our vision of delivering not only the best NAS system on the market but also one with unique capabilities, such as n-way sync and mobile access, has proven to be highly popular. After achieving so many milestones with Unity in 2016, we look forward to what the next year will hold."

Tweet this: @Nexsan Unity gains rapid customer adoption due to its innovative #private cloud file sharing

About Nexsan

Nexsan™ is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity™ is one of the first enterprise-class unified storage solutions to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon™ delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centers around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.