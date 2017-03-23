NEXT Biometrics Completes Tests of New ASIC Custom Built Chip, the A2; Cuts Production Costs

OSLO, NORWAY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) today announced it completed testing of its new ASIC, the A2, a custom built chip that will significantly reduce company production costs, and that the first order for the new NEXT chip has been placed for production ramp up.

NEXT, a leader in low-cost high-quality flexible and rigid fingerprint sensors, said the new ASIC architecture will be implemented in Smart Cards, Notebooks and Access Control Markets.

NEXT CEO Ritu Favre commented, "With enhanced performance, reduced size and cost reductions, this new ASIC represents a major milestone for NEXT Biometrics. It is designed to serve all our targeted markets and the A2 chip is a cornerstone of our company strategy."

NEXT said the tests of its second generation ASICs (application-specific integrated circuit), completed this week, confirm that the new A2 Chip will reduce costs by more than $2.50 per module in announcing the first volume order for the NEXT chip was placed for production.

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats including smartcards, smartphones, tablets, PC's, access control, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flash drives, USB tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.

