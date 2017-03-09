Next Founders Launches Search for Canadian Entrepreneurs Moving from Startup to Scale-Up

NEXT Canada's program will give entrepreneurs the tools to push business forward

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Today NEXT Canada​,​ a national non-profit delivering programs to accelerate the growth of the country's most promising innovators, announced the launch of the 2017 ​Next​ Founders program, which will bring together up to 20 founders of high-growth ventures to scale their businesses. The program connects founders with an elite network of peers facing similar challenges, mentors, access to key Canadian investors and business leaders, and tailored education that is relevant to scaling a startup.

Since launching ​in 2014, ​Next​ Founders ventures have created over 450 jobs in Canada. Alumni include ​Nymi​, which has raised over $21 million for its biometric wristband that authenticates the wearer using their heartbeat; #PAID​ ​, an influencer marketing platform that has partnered with global ad agency Dentsu Aegis; Eve Medical​​, a medical device company that provides at-home STI tests for women; ​Sampler​, a SaaS platform to help marketers manage online promotions; and ​Blue J Legal,​ which uses machine learning to rapidly analyze case documents at law firms.

"NEXT Canada's three programs aim to help entrepreneurs at different stages of their lifecycle," says Andrea Matheson, Interim President of NEXT Canada. "The goal​ of ​Next Founders is simple: to help entrepreneurs scale their business through mentorship, education, and connections."

The ​Next Founders program includes interactive sessions delivered by successful Canadian entrepreneurs including Kobo and League founder Michael Serbinis; Wealthsimple founder Michael Katchen; and Mallorie Brodie, co-founder of Bridgit, a NEXT Canada alumni venture, as well as masters-level courses taught by North America's top faculty from schools including the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Harvard Business School, and MIT. Individual founder applications will be accepted online until April 10th, with the 2017 cohort starting the program in Toronto in early May.

After a Founder Immersion week in mid-May, participants will be able to opt-in to summer programming that fits their schedules. Opportunities for co-working space and other perks are also available through community partners. Participants will also have access to exclusive networking and pitch events attended by ​the NEXT Canada community ​of over 300 entrepreneurs and investors. There is no cost to participate for successful applicants and ​Next Founders takes no equity in the business.

Entrepreneurs​ can apply to ​Next Founders in English here​ ​and in French here.

About Next Founders

Next Founders is a program that accelerates the growth of Canada's most promising entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, access to capital, and unparalleled founder development. We want to help scale both the founder and their business. It is one of three programs delivered by NEXT Canada, which launched in 2010 and is now supported nationally by over 300 entrepreneurs and business leaders.

About NEXT Canada

NEXT Canada is an organization with a focus on increasing national prosperity through innovation and entrepreneurship. NEXT Canada was formerly known as The Next 36, a program founded in 2010 by a group of business leaders and academics.

NEXT Canada's philosophy is to invest resources on exceptional individuals. With a strong belief in founder development, NEXT Canada uses a blend of mentorship, education and networking that inspires driven Canadians to disrupt industries and build globally relevant companies. NEXT Canada is supported by generous National Partners including, EY, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt and Power Corp.

For more information, please visit: www.nextcanada.com/next-founders and ​www.nextcanada.com