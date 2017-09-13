Next Generation of ADP DataCloud Platform Makes People Analytics Smarter with AI, Mobile Insights and Expert Advice

Human capital management leader will increase its use of artificial intelligence on big data platform, become the first HCM vendor to deliver location-specific data insights in a native mobile app, and provide new professional services for applying HCM insights

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Are employee absence rates tracking higher than expected? Are pay gaps a risk to retaining employees? Are staffing strategies impacting overtime? Since it launched in 2015, ADP® DataCloud, the portfolio of data analysis tools for HCM, has been helping HR leaders and business executives answer questions such as these by applying data science and machine learning to ADP's rich set of employment data.

However, businesses are always looking for easier ways to manage their workforce, address strategic business challenges, and activate critical data insights across their organizations in a rapid and repeatable way. Starting at the end of 2017, the next generation of ADP DataCloud will help businesses accomplish this through:

AI-powered assistance and insights : Artificial intelligence will generate and push insights based on an organization's performance, often relative to ADP ® Benchmarks -- in other words, ADP DataCloud will now answer questions before they are asked. Machine learning algorithms will also study user behavior and proactively assist HR practitioners with everyday HR tasks such as creating and distributing reports.

: Artificial intelligence will generate and push insights based on an organization's performance, often relative to ADP Benchmarks -- in other words, ADP DataCloud will now answer questions before they are asked. Machine learning algorithms will also study user behavior and proactively assist HR practitioners with everyday HR tasks such as creating and distributing reports. Integrated mobile insights: Based on access credentials, managers and business executives will now get pushed critical insights and metrics for their teams, relevant to location, helping them make better decisions based on machine learning insights. These tailored insights can be delivered via phone or tablet through the ADP® Mobile Solutions app or the re-designed ADP DataCloud experience for non-mobile devices.

Available immediately are also new professional services for applying data insights:

People Insights Professional Services: ADP® now offers People Insights Professional Services, a consulting practice to help organizations apply insights and develop the business processes to support a data-driven culture. HR and business leaders will also have access to "bootcamp" training sessions to learn best practices for applying data to make more effective people decisions.

"By applying AI to an unmatched set of workforce data from businesses around the world, this next generation of ADP DataCloud can offer HR teams newer and faster insights that change the way they do their jobs," said Rich Wilson, senior vice president of product development for ADP DataCloud. "In the same way that virtual assistants like Siri® or Alexa® are changing consumer technology, the next generation of ADP DataCloud will work alongside HR professionals and executives, offering to assist them with everyday tasks and providing curated insights to help manage their employees more effectively than ever before."

ADP DataCloud uses anonymized data from over 95,000 clients and nearly 30 million employees so organizations can holistically understand the impact of their workforce on their bottom line and benchmark against real-time market conditions.

