Next Generation Data Mapping and Analytics Solutions Improve the Speed and Quality of Preparing Data Submissions for FDA, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - FDA now requires drug development firms pursuing approvals to submit all clinical data in CDISC standards such as the Study Data Tabulation Model (SDTM). To meet this requirement, many companies are using labor-intensive, manual and error-prone data extraction and mapping techniques.

There are new solutions leveraging proven technologies that can help expedite and automate the complex processes of data acquisition, aggregation and mapping. These systems provide significant time and cost savings while enhancing data quality for submissions.

In a live broadcast taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) industry expert Dave Stein, President and Owner of D. Bartley Consulting and Sam Anwar, Vice President of Engineering at eClinical Solutions, will discuss proven methods and strategies for simplifying the process of acquiring data and transforming it to submission ready formats. The talk will also highlight ways to decrease the manual steps, programming and systems currently used to prepare and analyze data for review from experiences and lessons learned using the elluminate platform by eClinical Solutions.

To learn more about this complementary event visit: NextGen Data Mapping Solutions for Better, Faster Compliance and Analytics

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145655/Images/eclinical_full_logo-a80a2aeeb10bae379cbfda5484578221.jpg