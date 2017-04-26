Innovative Cloud-Based Showering System Provides Users With Unmatched Personalization for the Ultimate In-Home Spa Experience

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - The home of the future is here today. Moen, the #1 faucet brand in North America, is revolutionizing the showering experience forever with the launch of U by Moen™ shower. This next-generation Wi-Fi/cloud-based digital shower offers mobile connectivity and unmatched personalization, providing homeowners countless ways to create their ideal showering experience with the push of a button.

"As consumers, our desire to be connected is growing every day. Whether it's connectivity with our home heating and cooling, sound or lighting systems, technology is making it easier than ever to wirelessly control. At Moen, we thought -- why not connected water? How can we improve the overall experience with water by adding the benefit of smart technology?" asks Garry Scott, vice president, marketing and eCommerce, Moen Canada. "This idea led Moen to create the U by Moen shower. The integration of a personal device allows users to control their shower preferences, customizing everything from time to temperature. Need extra snooze time? Power on your shower from bed, and it will alert you when it's ready. Have a teenager who lingers too long in the shower? The timer function will help keep him or her on schedule. This digital system addresses real-life quandaries and elevates users' everyday experiences with water."

How It Works:

The U by Moen shower includes a digital valve that offers precise, thermostatic temperature control, and enables the user to connect up to four shower devices (showerheads, handshowers, body sprays, etc.). The Wi-Fi-connected digital shower controller features a five-inch non-touch LCD screen that provides feedback on the shower status through on-screen messaging and notifications.

For users' safety, the shower valve will allow temperatures between 15�C and 49�C. As they change the water temperature, the colour of the screen will evolve from light blue, dark blue, purple, orange and red indicating the system is warming up or cooling down to reach the desired water temperature. When the shower is ready, the screen will turn white, and provide an on-screen notification and signal with a tone. The controller itself has seven to nine buttons -- depending on whether it's a two- or four-outlet system -- enabling users to accurately control their shower experience.

The controller's design is not only stylish, but it also provides users with the best of connected features and functionality. They can customize settings directly in the shower and save them with one of two preset buttons.

About the App:

The U by Moen smartphone app gives users the ability to create up to 12 personalized presets including name, greeting, outlets, temperature, shower timer and notifications. It also allows users to have the shower pause at initial start-up once it reaches the desired temperature. Not only can users create their personalized shower experience from within the app, but they also can fully control the shower from their smartphones. They can turn on the shower, change temperature and turn outlets on and off with the push of a button. The app also allows users to customize system-wide settings, such as the outlet icons, which Wi-Fi network the system is connected to, language and time zone. Security is an important aspect of any connected device, and Moen has thoughtfully designed each U by Moen shower product to have a unique encrypted key that helps protect against outside sources and give consumers peace of mind that their connection is always secure. And since the system runs off of the owner's Wi-Fi network, the shower cannot be remotely activated from the app when the user is not at home. The smartphone app is available as a free download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Easy to Install:

"While consumers will appreciate the benefits of the U by Moen shower, so will installers. The digital valve's compact design also makes their job easier; with a 30-foot (9.1 meter) data cable between the valve and controller, the location of the valve can be put wherever is most convenient for the plumber and homeowner," Scott adds. "There is even an optional battery backup for the valve, so users can rest assured if the power goes out while they are in the shower, the system will not shut off. The entire system has been thoughtfully designed with consumer personalization and the connected home in mind to provide their household with the perfect shower experience every time."

U by Moen shower features Moen's limited lifetime warranty* to ensure superior quality.

For more information about U by Moen shower, visit moen.ca/u.

*For complete warranty information, visit moen.ca. Important exclusions apply. Warranty only applies to original purchaser.

ABOUT MOEN CANADA

As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories and bath safety products for residential applications -- each delivering the best possible combination of meaningful innovation, useful features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. ( NYSE : FBHS), which creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. The Company's trusted brands include Moen®, Riobel®, ROHL® and Perrin & Rowe® under its Global Plumbing Group (GPG), Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

Tweetable Highlights