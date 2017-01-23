New updates include enhanced extensibility, enriched user experience and increased globalization support

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the availability of the upgraded edition of Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial (SyteLine). Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) is an advanced, highly flexible solution that offers companies the functionality needed to remain competitive in today's complex, global environment. With Infor CloudSuite Industrial, manufacturing and distribution organizations have a solution that meets their business-specific needs with role-based information, a personalized user experience, familiar tools, common navigation and last mile industry capabilities built in. From the small manufacturer with mixed-mode processes up to enterprise-sized OEMs with a complex MTO and ETO business models, Infor applications deliver specialized tools to help leading organizations operate more efficiently.

The next generation Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine), version 9.01, delivers access to new capabilities supporting finance and human resource management; global operations with multiple currencies for customers and vendors; advanced "Pick, Pack, and Ship" capabilities and improved industry-specific features for manufacturing. The solution also incorporates the latest technology innovations from Infor: the Xi Platform including Infor ION, Infor Ming.le®, Infor BI, Infor Document Management (IDM), and the latest development framework, Infor Mongoose. Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) v9.01 offers new and existing customers advanced user experiences with flexibility to personalize and extend the solution using responsive design forms, contextual business intelligence reporting and more. Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud.

The newest Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) version offers enhanced manufacturing productivity -- from improved machine utilization reporting and tracking to more advanced Gantt chart scheduling -- to provide advanced planning and scheduling with quick access to schedules and drag & drop validations. In addition, new Infor Ming.le homepages have been created for the buyer, controller, customer service, executive, inventory control, production planner, project manager and salesperson roles. Each of these role-based homepages consist of unique widgets tailored to the unique requirements of each role. Users can add additional personalization to these homepages or create their own. The widgets also allow access to drill back to specific Infor CloudSuite Industrial information for focused decision making.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) also boasts more options to manage a global manufacturing business. In addition to the multi-currency features already provided, users can define multiple currencies for individual customers and vendors, to allow for more complex transaction currency exchange requirements, and so orders can be specified in a currency other than the customer default currency. Lastly, users will benefit from improved reporting on material transactions and can filter general ledger-posted transactions and other reports by unique document number.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) builds upon Infor's CloudSuite offerings available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), combining beautiful software with rich manufacturing functionality. Through a flexible, subscription-based delivery model, customers can lower IT expenditures while continuing to benefit from visibility across the global supply chain with system-wide transparency for all key stakeholders -- from suppliers to customers.

"Manufacturers need solutions that can simplify complex supply chains and help them to deliver on time, every time, in order to get products to market faster and deliver on customer commitments," said Mark Humphlett, Sr. Director Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor. "With Infor, organizations can personalize and extend their ERP system to meet their unique requirements, and easily deal with daily disruptions from employees, equipment, and suppliers because manufacturing best practices and process flows are embedded within the application."

For more information visit: http://www.infor.com/cloud/cloudsuite-industrial/.

