NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the availability of the upgraded edition of Infor CloudSuite™ Business. Infor CloudSuite Business is an advanced, highly flexible solution that offers companies modern functionality to remain competitive in today's complex, global environment. With Infor CloudSuite Business, organizations have a solution that meets industry-specific needs with role-based information, a personalized user interface, familiar tools and common navigation.

From fast growing organizations to multi-site subsidiaries of global enterprises, Infor CloudSuite Business is a ready-to-run cloud platform that provides streamlined management and deep visibility into every facet of a business, from financials and human resources to supply chain, project and customer relationship management. The next generation of Infor CloudSuite Business, version 9.01, delivers access to new capabilities such as enhanced features to support finance, multiple currencies for customers and vendors, and an improved user experience, including new forms, reporting, and extensibility. The solution also incorporates the latest technology innovations from Infor: the Xi Platform including Infor ION, Infor Ming.le®, Infor Document Management (IDM), and the latest development framework, Infor Mongoose.

Specific updates include:

Enhanced social collaboration tools. New Infor Ming.le homepages have been created for the buyer, controller, customer service, executive, inventory control, production planner, project manager and salesperson roles. Each of these role-based homepages consist of unique widgets tailored to the unique requirements of each role. Users can add additional personalization to these homepages or create their own. The widgets also allow access to drill back to specific Infor CloudSuite Business information for focused decision making.

More options for managing global business . In addition to the multi-currency features already provided in Infor CloudSuite, users can now define multiple currencies for individual customers and vendors, to allow for more complex transaction currency exchange requirements, and so orders can be specified in a currency other than the customer default currency.

. In addition to the multi-currency features already provided in Infor CloudSuite, users can now define multiple currencies for individual customers and vendors, to allow for more complex transaction currency exchange requirements, and so orders can be specified in a currency other than the customer default currency. Improved reporting on material transactions . The document number field has been added to several forms which allows a user to filter general ledger-posted transactions and other reports by this document number.

. The document number field has been added to several forms which allows a user to filter general ledger-posted transactions and other reports by this document number. Modern scheduling options. The scheduling functionality has been enhanced by replacing the calendar control used to display appointments with a more modern version. This new version supports the ability to run in both the Smart Client and Web Client.

Infor CloudSuite Business builds upon Infor's offerings available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), combining beautiful software with rich service industry functionality. Through a flexible, subscription-based delivery model, customers can lower IT expenditures while benefiting from a modern and flexible solution that's built to manage all of their business needs.

"Companies need solutions that can keep their business running with maximum efficiency so they can focus on strategies for growth and profitability," said Kenneth Fung, vice president, Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor. "With Infor, organizations get a complete, scalable, enterprise business management suite designed to address modern challenges. Infor CloudSuite Business delivers speed, agility, and visibility that powers both top and bottom line results."

For more information visit: http://www.infor.com/cloud/cloudsuite-business.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.