Next-Generation Security Analytics Platform from cPacket Addresses the Runaway Growth of Cybersecurity Threats

Isolating and Eradicating Network Security Threats in Minutes, New Platform Positions cPacket to Increase Share of Burgeoning Cybersecurity Market

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - cPacket Networks, a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and analytics solutions, today announced the cPacket Security Analytics Platform, which allows enterprises to quickly determine the extent of threats inside the organization, and to securely identify and eradicate threats in minutes. Built on a powerful network forensics engine, the platform enables organizations to significantly reduce their threat exposure by providing customers with unparalleled views into packet traffic on their networks.

The new platform aims to help customers keep ahead of the never-ending security breaches that organizations are experiencing today. Juniper Research predicts that the cost of data breaches will reach $2.1 trillion by 2019, and figures by the Ponemon Institute state that advanced threats take 197 days to detect, and another 39 days to contain. cPacket's network-wide points of presence, and ability to search and deliver relevant packet-level details to the overall security infrastructure, reveal threats by "bad actors" that otherwise could remain inside the network, but go undetected for months. Using cPacket's comprehensive search API, security teams can gather all relevant information in a matter of seconds, allowing them to take corrective actions in minutes, not weeks. This API enhances information already provided by other elements of the security infrastructure, leading to a more comprehensive view and faster resolution.

Intuitive and Comprehensive

cPacket's Security Analytics Platform overcomes the limitations of early-generation network security platforms. It does so by combining 1) real-time analysis of packet streams, which allows threat detection within seconds and threat eradication within minutes, with 2) after-the-fact analysis of packet streams, which enables security teams to analyze historical data in depth to understand threat patterns, as well as to understand anomalies such as the sources of sporadic threats. Armed with these deep insights into the network, companies can substantially improve their security posture.

"cPacket's Security Forensics search solution is a step forward in the constant battle that security professionals wage to identify bad actors," said Jim Duffy, Senior Analyst, 451 Research. "Security teams are now able to collect packet-level information in a timely manner and correlate this data with other parts of their security infrastructure so that they can make more informed decisions immediately after a possible breach has been detected."

The platform is also architected to anticipate the increased performance requirements of corporate networks and the growing sophistication of network threats:

Performance: High performance and accuracy are assured by the platform's innovative hardware architecture and custom silicon

High performance and accuracy are assured by the platform's innovative hardware architecture and custom silicon Scalability: As network speeds rise from 10Gbps to 40Gbps and even 100Gbps, or as the number of points to monitor on the network rises, the platform's storage capacity scales accordingly

As network speeds rise from 10Gbps to 40Gbps and even 100Gbps, or as the number of points to monitor on the network rises, the platform's storage capacity scales accordingly Distributed Design: Organizations need a sufficient number of contact points with the network to anticipate and respond to questionable network behaviors. The platform's distributed-system design is built to accommodate this demand.

Search API Allows Quick Integration with Other Security Devices and Systems

Key to the extensibility of the cPacket Security Analysis Platform API are cPacket's network-wide points of presence and a powerful search API, which together provide unparalleled network coverage that pinpoints data from relevant packets and delivers packet-level details to other security devices on the network or to the end user.

The search API enables cPacket to integrate and share packet-level data with any security device that accepts information from RESTful APIs. cPacket has demonstrated integrations of the platform with Splunk and Bluecoat.

"Our goal with the Security Analytics Platform was to bring security forensics to a higher plateau," said Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks. "Current industry solutions are rooted in architectures that, by nature, make threat isolation a manual, time-consuming process, resulting in days or weeks of collecting information. During that time, millions of dollars in losses mount and companies can suffer an irreparable loss of reputation."

cPacket's approach overcomes those risks: our holistic approach, which correlates events across the network, is in stark contrast to earlier solutions that examine the network at individual points. Organizations can quickly and safely detect advanced threats and take corrective action in minutes, dramatically reduce threat exposure, and diminish the loss of valuable digital assets.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks offers next-generation performance monitoring and security forensics solutions for service providers and other large network operators that are built around its innovative Distributed Monitoring Architecture. By bringing network intelligence closer to the wire, cPacket enables network operators to proactively identify problems before they negatively impact end-users. cPacket delivers real-time performance analytics at line-rate speeds up to 40Gbps and 100Gbps, and provides the broadest coverage available in the industry. By improving operational efficiency and proactively identifying problems, cPacket customers are able to achieve substantial OPEX and CAPEX savings. Based in Silicon Valley, CA, cPacket solutions are relied on by operators of the world's largest service provider and enterprise networks. To learn more about cPacket Networks and its products, please visit www.cpacket.com or follow us on Twitter @cPacketNetwork.

