Nextech EMR Certified for MACRA

Leading technology provider offers MACRA-ready software to help specialty practices maximize MIPS incentives in 2017

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Nextech Systems announced that its full product suite of specialty-focused server- and cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions are certified to support 2017 reporting requirements for the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act's (MACRA's) Medicare Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

Unlike other systems that require extra consulting and fees to attest, Nextech's MACRA- and MIPS-ready EMR provides practices with the tools they need to maximize incentives, effectively keeping those incentive dollars in their pockets. This makes it simple for Nextech users to begin leveraging Nextech for MIPS success.

Existing Nextech users can begin using the solution to support 2017 MIPS data reporting, which maximizes the incentives earned from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). To date, more than 5,500 providers have achieved a combined amount of $61 Million in incentives with Nextech.

MACRA is the legislation that enforces the Quality Payment Program (QPP), which is comprised of the MIPS and Advanced Alternative Payment Model (APM) tracks. Although Nextech's solutions are certified for both, the vast majority of specialty practice physicians will report for MIPS in 2017.

MIPS includes four categories: Quality, Advancing Care Information (ACI), Cost, and Clinical Practice Improvement Activities (CPIA). The Quality category is essentially a replacement of the Physicians Quality Reporting System (PQRS), which most Nextech customers have been successfully participating in for years. ACI replaces the Medicare EHR Incentive Program, commonly known as Meaningful Use (MU), for which nearly 100 percent of participating Nextech customers successfully attested in 2015. The Cost category, which is based on claims data, will not be counted in 2017. The newest category, CPIA, includes 92 potential activities for attestation, which offers practices flexibility in finding a matching initiative.

"Nextech's MACRA certification and streamlined reporting features are just two examples of how we strive to help our specialty practices maximize productivity, efficiency and revenue," said Mike Scarbrough, President and CEO of Nextech. "At Nextech, we take the initiative to provide our clients with revolutionary tools and innovative solutions that help them thrive in the face of a complex, rapidly changing regulatory environment."

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.