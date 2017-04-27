Nextech Exhibits NexCloud and Enterprise Reporting at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017

Attendees receive free practice evaluations and a chance to win an Amazon Echo

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Nextech Systems, a leading provider of specialty-focused health care technology solutions for physician practices, announces its presence at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017, which will take place April 27-May 2 in San Diego, CA. In booth number 737, Nextech will exhibit NexCloud, its fully-integrated cloud Practice Management (PM) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solution. Nextech will also feature its new Enterprise Reporting & Analytics package, which will launch summer 2017.

Both NexCloud and Enterprise Reporting streamline efficiency for providers. NexCloud is a truly cloud-based solution, built to meet the unique needs of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery practices. NexCloud offers the same high-quality PM and EMR solutions that Nextech customers have come to expect, without the up-front cost of server implementation. NexCloud's efficient deployment enables physicians to quickly scale their practices or add locations while maintaining the ability to access the PM and EMR software from any device or location.

Nextech Enterprise Reporting & Analytics will be available for pre-sale at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017. The tool was developed based on customers' feedback and requests for deeper access to data. Users can access pre-made reports or create their own, using filters to specify the exact data points they need to gain better visibility and insights into their existing practice data.

"We're very excited to offer Nextech Enterprise Reporting at The Aesthetic Meeting this year," said Mike Scarbrough, President and CEO at Nextech. "Reporting and analytics have become critical tools across the health care industry -- specifically with plastic surgery practices, which often operate as independent businesses and are not guaranteed payments from patients' insurance.

"This new tool will allow physicians and staff members to run reports with no interruption to their practice, either during the day or at regularly scheduled intervals. We have paired Enterprise Reporting with our Analytics dashboard to deliver insights to physicians and administrators in a meaningful, easy-to-use format that helps them effectively manage the business aspects of their practices and identify trends," continued Scarbrough.

Nextech will also offer free practice evaluations at The Aesthetics Meeting 2017. These evaluations will provide practices with strategies to help them improve PM and EMR processes. To learn more about NexCloud or the new Enterprise Reporting tool, and for a chance to win an Amazon Echo, visit Nextech at booth #737 during The Aesthetic Meeting 2017 from April 27-May 2 in San Diego, CA.

The Aesthetics Meeting 2017 is a renowned event founded by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). It is dedicated to delivering exceptional education and helping plastic surgeons learn the vital skills necessary to practice their profession while improving patient safety and satisfaction.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.