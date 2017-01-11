NextGate Reports Diverse Growth in 2016

NextGate reaches 200 million unique patient identifier mark through expanded technology profile, product licenses and growth in interoperability solutions throughout the United States, Australia and United Kingdom

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - NextGate, the leading healthcare technology company for patient and provider identity management, today announced the company's 2016 year in review. Reaching a significant milestone in patient identity management, the company surpassed 200 million unique patient identifiers managed by the NextGate MatchMetrix® software. NextGate broadened its customer base locally in the United States and globally in Australia and in the United Kingdom. Product updates and the launch of a new product, iDAS, gave existing and new customers middleware solutions that easily integrate within their EHR or record database to reduce duplicate patient and provider records, map records to create a digital web of interactions and leverage social media technology for smarter data management.

"Our success in 2016 reflects the hard work of our staff to meet the industry demand for interoperability solutions that are easy to implement, simple to adopt within current workflows and produce confidence in data output," remarks Andy Aroditis, NextGate co-founder and CEO. "We continued to deploy practical and dependable solutions that connect the healthcare community with better data."

Customers

Notable 2016 Go-Lives include:

Health Vantics, LLC

Albany Medical Center

County of San Mateo

Texas Hospital Association

BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System

Hallmark Health System, Inc.

Caradigm

Nebraska Methodist Health System

Southwestern Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Network (SWODIN)

Camden CCG, located in London, released an article in the summer 2016 issue of The Commissioning Review detailing the quest to integrate patient records across a London borough. NextGate's EMPI is a strategic element of this effort as noted in the article: "solving this back-end, yet vital challenge, has been an essential component to creating an accurate integrated care record. Without it, joining up episodes of care would not have been possible."

NextGate also announced the formation and opening of NextGate Solutions Pty Ltd., located in Sydney, Australia. This subsidiary, which is wholly owned, provides implementation services and customer support for all company products. Additionally, the NextGate headquarters in California moved to a larger office to accommodate growth.

Community Connect, a virtual user group, was hosted by NextGate over the course of two-weeks to deliver sessions on a range of topics. The in-person user group conference called Make the Connection!, will take place in June of this year.

Partners

NextGate extends market-leading technology through strategic partnerships with other health information technology vendors. For example, in 2016 NextGate partner MedeAnalytics enabled Mississippi Division of Medicaid to become the first Medicaid agency in the nation to exchange clinical data with an EPIC EHR where the EMPI served as the patient record matching technology and supplied the enterprise patient identifier.

Technology

Andy Aroditis was featured in publications of Health Data Management and HIT Leaders & News.com explaining graph database technology, the iDAS (Intelligent Data Aggregation Server) product backbone. Launched in 2016, the iDAS platform uses social networking technology to automatically link and organize patient, provider and event information. Included in iDAS are NextGate's core products: Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI), Provider & Organization Registry, XDS Registry & Repository and Event & Relation Registry.

MatchMetrix was updated to version 9.2 which included workflow enhancements, simplified tools for user management and efficiencies in product configurations. MatchMetrix continues to build a comprehensive master index of entities which are linked under an Enterprise ID.

Facial recognition technology was incorporated into MatchMetrix as another measure to enhance the speed and accuracy of matching duplicate records, decrease fraud and improve patient safety. A standalone product or integrated into NextGate's EMPI, this technology is trained through a neural network to recognize important facial features and match them to a patient record. This solution is vendor neutral, low cost, easily adopted and versatile to support a variety of patient settings.

At the North America IHE Connectathon, NextGate demonstrated successful sharing of HL7 and Clinical Documents with dozens of health IT vendors including EPIC, Cerner, Athena, eClinicalWorks, NextGen, AllScripts, Caradigm, GE and Phillips. NextGate passed profiles for: PIX/PDQ v2 and v3, HPD, XPID, XCA, XCPD, XDS.b, XDS-I.b, ATNA and CT.

NextGate helps connect the healthcare ecosystem by accurately identifying and linking patient and provider data from different applications. NextGate's iDAS (Intelligent Data Aggregation Server) solution leverages the company's industry-leading identity management technology to organize and relate data from enterprise systems to provide a more complete and accurate view of the total healthcare experience. NextGate's KLAS Category Leader EMPI technology currently manages over 200 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.