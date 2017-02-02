NextGate Showcases Facial Recognition Technology to Aid in Patient Identity Management at Annual HIMSS17 Conference

NextGate Will Demonstrate Patient and Provider Identity Management and Information Governance Solutions that aid in Patient Safety, Data Interoperability and Enterprise Record Accuracy to HIMSS Attendees in Orlando, FL

PASADENA, CA --(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - NextGate, the leading healthcare technology company for patient and provider identity management, announced today its participation as an exhibitor at the HIMSS17 Annual Conference and Exhibition. NextGate will present customer-proven approaches to universal patient and provider identity resolution that eliminate duplicate records, accurately match data from disparate systems and consolidate data into a single trusted source for safer and more efficient interoperability. Additionally, NextGate will showcase the neural network and machine learning capabilities of new facial recognition software as an innovative approach to improve record matching accuracy and efficiency. Facial recognition is a low-cost solution that is easily adopted for the user and can be deployed in various patient registration and check-in environments, from self-service kiosks to the Emergency Room.

NextGate's expertise in providing single source of truth indexes of patients and providers, and linking related data using graph database technology, promote the information maintenance and exchange needed for successful support of the Cures Act, value-based payment reform initiatives, and the push for interoperability by the Office of the National Coordinator.

HIMSS will provide ample opportunity to hear success stories from healthcare systems who are evolving the way they manage and share data. Live demonstrations and customer examples of those pushing the envelope on patient and provider identity management will be showcased at the NextGate booth 4003. NextGate delivers the right tools and interoperability solutions to fuel collaborative healthcare with accuracy in data management, including:

HIMSS attendees can experience a live demonstration of NextGate's newly released facial recognition software developed to aid in patient safety, improve the speed and accuracy of matching duplicate records and decrease fraud at registration. Offered as an integrated component to the NextGate EMPI product or as a standalone solution, this vendor neutral biometrics solution improves the accuracy of identifying individuals and linking them to their medical records. The facial recognition technology will be on display at the NextGate exhibit booth #4003 during HIMSS17.

NextGate's suite of products are designed specifically to simplify the process of identifying patient and provider records, while establishing proper information governance and data interoperability across an enterprise to support organizational growth. The NextGate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI), being featured at the conference booth, is an awarded category leader by KLAS Research, is recognized for being the pinnacle technology in patient data matching and is specifically designed for the challenges and demands of healthcare's data management and workflow. Additionally, attendees can see how the NextGate Provider & Organization Registry creates a single trusted source of consolidated information on all providers, both individuals and organizations, across internal and external systems.

About NextGate

NextGate helps connect the healthcare ecosystem by accurately identifying and linking patient and provider data from different applications. NextGate's iDAS (Intelligent Data Aggregation Server) solution framework leverages the company's industry-leading identity management technology to organize and relate data from enterprise systems to provide a more complete and accurate view of the total healthcare experience. NextGate's KLAS Category Leader EMPI technology currently manages nearly 200 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.