Nextivity Launches 'Cel-Fi GO M' Mobile Cellular Coverage Solution

New smart signal booster disrupts the BDA space for trucks, vehicles, RVs, and boats

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Nextivity Inc. today announced the Cel-Fi GO M Smart Signal Booster, the first carrier-class mobile cellular coverage solution to feature industry leading 65 dB system gain and Nextivity's unconditional network safe guarantee. Cel-Fi GO M leverages artificial intelligence and award winning Intelliboost signal processing to deliver the industry's best voice and data wireless performance for mobile subscribers on the move. Cel-Fi GO M is NEMA 4 rated weather resistant and does not interfere with other wireless devices. This multi-carrier solution is ideal for trucks, vehicles, RVs, and boats. Cel-Fi GO M will be available in multiple band configurations for use on U.S., Canadian, and Latin American mobile networks. The Cel-Fi product line, including Cel-Fi GO, will be featured at the IoT Evolution Expo in partnership with GetWireless, to be held February 7-10, 2017, at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Convention Center.

Cel-Fi GO M is a multi-user product that delivers the highest mobile system gain in the industry for 3G / 4G / LTE networks. Cel-Fi GO M has a NEMA 4 rating, which ensures performance in harsh terrain, poor weather, or generally challenging outdoor environments where wireless products need to be totally dust tight or protected against wind, strong water jets, and waves.

"From buses and trucks to boats and RVs, Cel-Fi GO M is a mobile-ready coverage solution that can withstand the elements and provide strong, consistent cellular coverage while on the move," says Werner Sievers, CEO of Nextivity. "The demand for this product has been evident for many years, and now is the time to our grow portfolio of multi-carrier products. Using our patented technology, Cel-Fi GO M delivers carrier-friendly cellular voice and data coverage."

Cel-Fi GO M is built on Nextivity's award-winning, network-safe Cel-Fi Smart Signal Booster technology. Cost efficient and easy-to-deploy, Cel-Fi GO M can be installed in four simple steps by qualified installers or DIY enthusiasts. The Cel-Fi WAVE desktop or mobile application can be used to monitor and optimize Cel-Fi GO M, as well as switch the device between carriers.

Pricing and Availability

The Cel-Fi GO M Kit is listed at $600 (US) MSRP, which includes CLA-style supply, Mag Mount, and Server antenna. Nextivity's distributor and reseller network will begin shipping Cel-Fi GO M in Q2 2017. For more information on Cel-Fi GO M and its just-announced sister product, Cel-Fi GO X Indoor / Outdoor Smart Signal Booster, download the data sheet.

About Nextivity Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi family of products for delivering best-in-class cellular coverage for home, office, and on the go - at the lowest cost per decibel. Authorized for use by more than 179 leading global carriers in 98 countries, Cel-Fi products leverage advanced signal processing and intelligent antenna design, and are the world's only self-configuring, environmentally aware indoor coverage systems. Additional information is available at Cel-Fi.com, on Twitter, LinkedIn, and on Facebook.

Nextivity, the Nextivity logo, Cel-Fi, Smart Signal Booster, and Boosted Supercell are registered trademarks of Nextivity Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.