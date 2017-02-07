Nextivity Launches 'Cel-Fi GO X' Cellular Coverage Solution

New smart signal booster disrupts the BDA space, with stronger and safer performance

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Nextivity Inc. today announced the Cel-Fi GO X Smart Signal Booster, the first carrier-class indoor / outdoor cellular coverage solution to feature industry leading 100 dB system gain and Nextivity's unconditionally network safe guarantee. Cel-Fi GO X leverages the award winning Intelliboost signal processing to deliver the industry's largest coverage footprint with the best voice and data wireless performance. Cel-Fi GO X is NEMA 4 rated weather resistant and does not interfere with other wireless devices. This multi-carrier solution is ideal for use in commercial properties, government buildings, agricultural settings, small manufacturing operations, rural areas, businesses, and large homes. Cel-Fi GO X is built for multiple band configurations for use on U.S., Canadian, and Latin American mobile networks. The Cel-Fi product line, including Cel-Fi GO, will be featured at the IoT Evolution Expo in partnership with GetWireless, to be held February 7-10, 2017, at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Convention Center.

Cel-Fi GO X maximizes cellular coverage for 3G / 4G / LTE and provides coverage for spaces up to 15,000 sq. ft. Cel-Fi GO X can be placed indoors or outdoors, and is ideal for any location where cellular service is poor. The Cel-Fi GO X antenna can be positioned inside or outside the building, depending on the use case and best available signal strength. As a NEMA 4 rated system it can be placed in a variety of outdoor applications.

"Cel-Fi GO X is a coverage solution that overcomes structural obstacles that typically interfere with cellular signals," says Werner Sievers, CEO of Nextivity. "Even with nearby cellular towers, buildings, hills, and interior walls can inhibit coverage. With Cel-Fi GO X, a strong cellular signal can be brought in from the macro network and boosted throughout the coverage area."

Cel-Fi GO X is built on Nextivity's award-winning, network-safe Cel-Fi Smart Signal Booster technology. Cost efficient and easy-to-deploy, Cel-Fi GO X can be installed in four simple steps by qualified installers or DIY enthusiasts. The Cel-Fi WAVE desktop or mobile application can be used to monitor and optimize Cel-Fi GO X, and switch the device between carriers.

Pricing and Availability

Cel-Fi GO X is listed at $580 (US) MSRP. A variety of antennas are available. Nextivity's distributor and reseller network will begin shipping Cel-Fi GO X in Q2 2017. For more information on Cel-Fi GO X and its companion product, the Cel-Fi GO M Mobile Smart Signal Booster, download the data sheet.

About Nextivity Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi family of products for delivering best-in-class cellular coverage for home, office, and on the go - at the lowest cost per decibel. Authorized for use by more than 179 leading global carriers in 98 countries, Cel-Fi products leverage advanced signal processing and intelligent antenna design, and are the world's only self-configuring, environmentally aware indoor coverage systems. Additional information is available at Cel-Fi.com, on Twitter, LinkedIn, and on Facebook.

Nextivity, the Nextivity logo, Cel-Fi, Smart Signal Booster, and Boosted Supercell are registered trademarks of Nextivity Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.