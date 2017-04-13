NextLevel Supports Toshiba Customers' Move to the Cloud

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - NextLevel Internet, Inc., a leader in cloud based communications, today announced that the company is helping organizations that were affected by the recent announcement that Toshiba is shutting down their Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD). Those organizations can seamlessly move their telecommunications services to the cloud with NextLevel Voice.

The NextLevel Voice unified communications platform was originally created for first responders and mission-critical clients, whose interruption of service could result in the loss of life, money, or reputation. Today's platform expands beyond voice services with additional supported technologies, including NextLevel Meeting, NextWAN and CRM functionality.

"This news came as a surprise to many within the telecommunications industry, especially current Toshiba customers," said Jerry Morris, founder of NextLevel Internet, Inc. "One aspect that can't be overlooked is that these companies can now look for newer, fully integrated cloud-based alternatives to their communications systems. NextLevel Voice is an optimal transition platform and we look forward to working with these companies as they move their communications systems to the cloud."

The fully redundant, high-availability NextLevel Voice unified communications platform, and integrated solutions, is a perfect solution for those companies who need to transition from Toshiba's TSD. NextLevel provides the highest level of customer support, critical for those Toshiba customers who may not be sure of their next steps.

For organizations that are affected by this shutdown and would like to request more information on the NextLevel Voice unified communications platform, please call 858-836-0703 or visit www.nextlevelinternet.com.

About NextLevel

Founded in 1999, NextLevel is a business-to-business voice, internet and managed unified communications services provider that matches its clients' needs with the highest quality deliverables and customer service available. NextLevel offers its clients access to a "private, fully managed" cloud network originally developed for first responders. NextLevel's highly redundant; top-tier voice and internet backbone delivers unbeatable value for today's serious businesses. NextLevel is managed and operated 24/7 by seasoned telecom, internet and data professionals who understand that impeccable service is paramount. For more information on NextLevel, please call 858-836-0703 or visit www.nextlevelinternet.com.