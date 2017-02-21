Nexusguard Places in Top 25 on Cybersecurity 500 List for Eight Quarters in a Row

Cloud-enabled DDoS mitigation firm predicts IoT attack spikes will increase cloud-based security infrastructure adoption

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Nexusguard, the worldwide leader in distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solutions, today announced the company was recognized in the Top 25 rankings on Cybersecurity Ventures' Q1 2017 edition of the Cybersecurity 500. The Cybersecurity 500 creates awareness and recognition for the most innovative cybersecurity companies - ranging from the largest and most recognizable brands, to VC-backed startups and emerging players, to small firms with potentially disruptive technologies, to solution providers poised for growth around productized or vertically focused services. This is the eighth quarter in a row that Nexusguard has been listed, maintaining its No. 24 position as a global DDoS attack and prevention thought leader and the longest-standing member of the top 25.

The recognition comes on the heels of Cybersecurity Ventures' Q1 2017 DDoS Attack Report, which projects sustained DDoS attacks will continue to grow annually through 2020. Trying to block modern botnets are reaching near-impossible levels, since there will always be a range of IP addresses available to malicious creators not previously seen by victim teams. As attackers adopt application protocols to flood target networks and devour precious resources, security administrators are shifting to cloud-based security infrastructures.

"If there's ever such a thing as a '10' on the Richter Scale of cyberquakes, then it will surely be a DDoS attack," said Steve Morgan, founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures and editor-in-chief of the Cybersecurity 500 list. "As a tenured member of our top 25, Nexusguard's drive to be on the forefront of cloud-based security infrastructure is one of the many reasons behind its strong standing among the leaders of the Cybersecurity 500."

In Nexusguard's latest Q4 2016 Threat Report, the company's researchers found worldwide DDoS attacks spiked more than 150 percent between November and December. The Mirai botnet from Q3 set the stage for attacks in Q4, demonstrating the crippling effects of orchestrated attacks from new connected devices and IoT. The industry can expect 17 to 50 million DDoS attacks annually by 2020, according to consolidated estimates by cybersecurity experts, IT research firms and analysts cited in the quarterly Cybersecurity Ventures DDoS Attack Report.

"It's possible to minimize damage by detecting and blocking IoT DDoS bots. After more than two years of efforts, our research team has identified the source IPs of millions of vulnerable/hackable IOT devices across the world, and we anticipate IoT vulnerability severity will keep increasing at this post-exploited stage," said Reggie Yam, chief innovation strategy officer of Nexusguard. "The Cybersecurity 500 continues to advise security administrators to handle threats on the horizon and highlights the expertise Nexusguard and other leaders are applying, including big data and intelligence-driven insights to help clients proactively tackle increasingly complicated attacks."

The Cybersecurity 500 evaluates a mix of criteria to determine the list of up-and-coming vendors, including company customer base, management team, notable implementations and feedback from chief information security officers (CISOs), value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators and other IT security decision-makers. The list's mission is to give a nod to security companies ranging from the largest brands to emerging startups, highlighting potentially game-changing technologies and solutions positioned for success in certain vertical industry areas. To view the full Cybersecurity 500 rankings from Cybersecurity Ventures, visit: http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500/.

