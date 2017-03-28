NFANT Labs Named a TAG Top 10 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, named NFANT Labs as the Breakthrough Technology of the Year and one of its Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia at the 2017 Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) on March 23, 2017.

NFANT Labs was chosen from among TAG's "Top 40" 2017 list based on a number of criteria, including: degree of innovation; scope and financial impact of innovation; likelihood of success; and promotion of Georgia's innovative efforts nationally and internationally.

"The Top 10 awards are given to an elite group of companies whose products and solutions are not only changing their respective industries, they are also putting Georgia on the map as a state where technology innovation can thrive," said Larry Williams, president & CEO of TAG. "We applaud each of these companies for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community and were proud to showcase them at our annual Georgia Technology Summit."

NFANT Labs' nfant® Feeding Solution is the first Internet of Things (IoT) medical device ever cleared by the FDA for the NICU and is the first noninvasive diagnostic tool to measure tongue dynamics during feeding. Objective data of a baby's feeding performance is streamed at cribside allowing clinicians to view the immediate impact of their therapeutic interventions. NFANT Labs' cloud-based analytics platform then offers clinicians and hospitals insight into individual babies and large patient populations, driving improvements in care with information that has never before been available.

"Up to 70% of premature infants experience feeding Issues and NFANT Labs' mission is to improve feeding outcomes and expedite safe transitions home," said Dr. Tommy Cunningham, co-founder and COO of NFANT Labs. "It is an honor to be recognized by an organization like TAG for our work leveraging disruptive technologies to help advance the quality of outcomes in the NICU."

About NFANT Labs

NFANT Labs is an emerging digital health and medical device company based in Atlanta, Georgia, dedicated to infant feeding. Its first product, nfant® Feeding Solution, is the first FDA-cleared "Internet of Things" (IoT) medical device for the NICU. Improving the standard of feeding care by collecting objective data and tracking feeding progression has the potential to shorten NICU stays, reduce readmissions and deliver substantial savings. For more information about NFANT Labs, all of its products, and disclaimers about this release, please visit www.nfant.com.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 33,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 33 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com