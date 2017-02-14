NFL Alumni Association Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary in 2017

Caring for Kids and Caring for Our Own Since 1967

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The NFL Alumni Association (NFLA) is pleased that it is celebrating 50 years of serving former players and communities around the country.

Founded in 1967, the NFLA was designed to serve its retired player members and support community charities through the NFL Alumni Foundation and the "Caring for Kids" campaign. It was formed as an outgrowth of philanthropic and civic-minded impulses of retired NFL players who performed at the highest level of the nation's most popular sport. The NFLA now is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members.

"Being the President and CEO of the NFL Alumni Association the past four years has been an honor and a privilege," says former Giants & Eagles quarterback Joe Pisarcik. "The growth that our organization has seen is incredible. Our Board of Directors, Chapter Presidents, and NFLA staff concentrate on providing former players and their families the best benefits possible. We also serve as 'information central' to help make sure they are aware of the all programs available to retired NFL players. As we celebrate our Golden Anniversary, I'm looking forward to the future and take pride in being the most well-known and well-respected NFL retired player organization."

The primary focus of the NFLA is to serve, assist, and inform players in their post-NFL lives. The Association is constantly introducing and offering programs from a variety of medical, financial, educational, and social plans to help keep members and their families healthy, productive, and connected. Some of the medical services offered are Teladoc, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Premier Stem Cell Treatments, and LabCorp.

"I am very proud to be Chairman of the Board for the NFL Alumni," says former NFL quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Ron Jaworski. "There are an estimated 22,000 retired NFL football players, and we at the NFL Alumni strive to provide impactful benefits that will assist them in their transition from the game and in their post-NFL lives off the field."

The NFLA also continues to support organizations and projects which offer special promise of advancing the quality of life in communities where Alumni chapters are located. Each chapter works to expand its outreach in the community through year-round participation by Alumni members in fundraising and personal-service programs to assist other charitable organizations. Alumni members are currently part of 34 local chapters where they can connect with other former players to raise money for children's charities. Together, the NFLA raises more than $1 million a year for local nonprofit causes.

The NFL Alumni Association in 2013 also developed an iconic, additional logo and name -- Pro Football Legends (PFL) -- which is the marketing brand used for its commercial activities. PFL is used by the NFLA to increase strategic business relationships in order to create additional opportunities for its NFL Alumni members.

NFLA's mission of "Caring for Kids and Caring for Our Own" is more than just a statement. It is a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the communities that host our chapters nationwide. Our members have done so for five decades and look forward to many more years of serving our communities and assisting our retired players and their families.

About the NFL Alumni Association

The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist, and inform former players and their families. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive, and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of the NFL Alumni. For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.