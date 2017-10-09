nFusz Adds Top Talent to Management Team

nFusz Announces the Continued Expansion of its Management Team to Include Top Marketing and Operations Professionals

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company announces the continued expansion of its management team to include Denise Kozlowski, as its VP of Marketing; Kurt Heidolf, as its Director of Operations; and Stephanie Cuevas, as its Marketing and Social Media Coordinator.

Prior to joining nFusz, Denise Kozlowski founded Particle, LLC, a marketing and growth strategy firm, where she created successful campaigns for top consumer brands including AllSaints Spitalfields, Diesel, MTV, Red Bull, and TOMS, among many others. She is a proven, results driven marketing professional with experience creating and executing multi-pronged, national and international scale, awareness and growth campaigns for new and established brands.

"I've been creating, managing, and measuring marketing campaigns for 17 years, and I've never seen a more effective suite of sales and marketing tools than nFusz's notifi interactive video automated marketing platform," states Ms. Kozlowski. "With notifi, virtually anyone can achieve the results of even the most seasoned, skilled sales and marketing professionals. I'm so excited to be part of this extraordinary company and help drive the awareness this technology deserves," continues Ms. Kozlowski.

Kurt Heidolf has over 15 years of tech company operational and management experience. Before joining nFusz, Mr. Heidolf launched an online music technology platform providing independent music artists with direct access to global distribution and corresponding marketing and artist promotion services. In addition to managing operations, Mr. Heidolf designed and built the back-end technology, created the business and financial models, and designed the corporate websites. Prior to that, Mr. Heidolf held senior management positions at companies such as Universal Music Group Distribution ("UMGD"), the award winning sales and marketing division of Universal Music Group, where he managed business analysis and reporting for UMGD's independent label division, automating nearly every reporting process and increasing UMDG's financial reporting efficiency by 150% while improving overall accuracy and forecasting detail.

"I have had the privilege of working with some incredible teams in my career, but the team at nFusz, from the top down, is truly inspiring. They are among the brightest, most talented and driven group of people I've ever encountered. It is truly an honor to be counted among them and I look forward to achieving the results, objectives, and grand vision our CEO has set for us," continues Mr. Heidolf. "This is a company to watch."

Stephanie Cuevas Nunes joins nFusz after six years in sales management at Luxottica Group SpA, the $26 billion marketing juggernaut Forbes Magazine named 'one of the most innovative companies in the world.' With degrees in marketing from UCLA as well as in molecular biology from Syracuse University, Ms. Nunes states "Marketing and sales are in my DNA. I've learned best practices from some of the best marketers in the world and what better place to apply what I've learned than here at nFusz, a company committed to breaking the old molds, setting new standards, charting new directions, and boldly leading the interactive video revolution."

