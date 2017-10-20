nFusz Announces Deal for its notifiCRM Interactive Video CRM with Alpha Networker Chris Jackson

Network Marketing Influencer Chris Jackson to Promote nFusz's notifiCRM Product to His Global Sales Network of Over 56,000 People

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, announces a new partnership with Alpha Networker and Entrepreneur, Chris Jackson, to promote nFusz's notifiCRM product to his global sales network of over 56,000 people.

"As an established entrepreneur, I climbed the ranks of network marketing quickly. I actually use and believe in the products I sell," said Jackson. "The key to my success is integrity in all my interactions with my clients and partners. When I find a product I love, one that improves my life, I want everyone to know about it. notifiCRM is one of those products. Its interactive video CRM technology tested extremely well with my client base, simplified my sales process and dramatically increased my outreach capacity and conversions. What I find most helpful about it is that it allows me and my team to send new product video messages to our client base. But what I really like about it, is notifiCRM makes the videos interactive, so our clients and prospects can respond to our calls-to-action by clicking right in the video. For example, in one of our videos, we place a phone pad on the screen, that allows anyone to call me directly, right from the video. How cool is that? Now our team spends their time closing leads instead of inputting and tracking all our communications. It's the perfect software for anyone in network marketing. Now I'm using it as a communications tool for all my business ventures, because it's so effective, simple and it works for everyone," continues Jackson.

"We love working with high power influencers like Chris Jackson. Chris has proven to be a great asset, introducing notifiCRM to scores of people who have already experienced the benefits of the only CRM software on the market utilizing interactive video," states nFusz CEO, Rory J. Cutaia.

This lucrative new partnership comes on the heels of the launch of nFusz's new national marketing campaign for its notifiCRM product entitled, "We Hate CRM, So You Don't Have To." nFusz reports that their new campaign has already spiked lead generation and brand awareness, and that they will continue to roll out new promotions, centered around their new campaign, over the next coming months.

