nFusz Inks Distribution Deal With RAP GRID for Its Original Interactive Video Series WHO GOT BARS

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, announces that it has entered into an agreement with RAP GRID (RapGrid.com), the leading online destination for rap battle PPV and VOD, to distribute nFusz's original rap battle competition series WHO GOT BARS, the first interactive online program, featuring real-time, in-video voting, chat, and merchandise purchasing capabilities. RAP GRID, known as the "ESPN of battle rap," boasts more PPV and VOD rap battle subscribers than any other online provider. RAP GRID will air the first interactive episode of WHO GOT BARS tonight with new episodes airing every Friday at 6pm ET/5pm CT.

WHO GOT BARS is a showcase for nFusz's notifiLIVE and notifiTV interactive video technology that allows viewers to interact with the program in real-time. The show can be viewed at www.rapgrid.com/whogotbars with full interactive capabilities on virtually any mobile device or computer, including browser-based smart TV's. No software download is required. nFusz's notifiLIVE and notifiTV technology allows show sponsors and advertisers to sell merchandise to viewers and complete ecommerce transactions right in the video during the show, resulting in substantially higher advertising ROI than traditional non-interactive programming.

WHO GOT BARS features 12 of Los Angeles' hottest young free-style rappers, going head-to-head in a bracket-style, elimination competition. The winner will take home a cash prize and receive recording sessions with world-renowned Hip Hop producer Mally Mall, producer of such artists as Tyga, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Sean Kingston, French Montana, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, TyDolla$ign, Lupe Fiasco, & Usher, among many others. The winner will then move on to face the winner from the New York competition. Follow-on competitions will be held in Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and other cities. The winner of the US-based competitions will go on to battle the winner of the London, UK competition. Viewers can also expect music industry celebrities to appear in future shows.

WHO GOT BARS is expected to engage a large online audience, nationwide, leveraging both RAP GRID's subscriber base and the social media followers of the individual contestants whose combined YouTube views total more than 10,000,000. Interested viewers can watch the series and vote live for $0.99 per episode on www.RapGrid.com.

"RAP GRID is hands-down the market leader in online pay-per-view and video-on-demand rap battle content," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "They have the largest fan base as well as the largest library of rap battle content in the world. And as the market leader, RAP GRID is the perfect partner to debut the next-level in rap battle programming - our notifiTV-powered WHO GOT BARS interactive rap battle competition," continues Mr. Cutaia.

"We're thrilled to showcase nFusz's truly engaging interactive video production of WHO GOT BARS, where viewers can actually vote for their favorite rappers, chat on-screen with other viewers and even purchase merchandise, all in the video, and all in real time," states Gray Gannaway, RAP GRID Co-Founder. "Nfusz's notifiTV technology is a real game changer. Today's viewers want to do more than simply sit back and watch; they want to be engaged, they want to participate, to interact, and become part of the show. We look forward to incorporating it into more of our programming," continues Mr. Gannaway.

