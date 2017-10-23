nFusz Lands Two Nominations at Uptick Newswire's Uppie Awards

nFusz has been nominated in the categories for "Best Outstanding Digital Services" and "Best Media and Entertainment Company"

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, has landed two nominations at Uptick Newswire's Uppie Awards in the categories for "Best Outstanding Digital Services" and "Best Media and Entertainment Company." The Uppie Awards will honor companies in the Technology, Medical, Bio-Tech, Pharma, Energy, and Cannabis categories.

The Uppie Awards are produced by Uptick Newswire, an Investor Relations firm that provides services to publicly-traded micro-cap and nano-tech companies on the OTC, NYSE, and CSE exchanges. The awards ceremony takes place on November 3, 2017 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be attended by micro-cap investors, boutique hedge-fund managers, and other investors, as well as local and national media outlets. Speakers include Business Attorney Tom Beener, and the CEO of Mentor Capital, Chet Billingsley, among others.

"We're honored to be nominated alongside so many terrific companies," stated Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "But the real credit belongs to my amazing team of talented professionals at nFusz who make me feel proud to be among them every day," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary "Video-First" notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. With our flagship product, notifiCRM, we've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what "engagement" means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About Uptick Newswire

Uptick Newswire, LLC is an Investor Relations firm that provides services and campaigns to publicly-traded micro-cap and nano-tech companies on the OTC, NYSE, and CSE stock exchanges. By providing these companies impeccable services through social media campaigns, press release distribution services, consultations and radio interviews, Uptick is able to bring transparency where it is lacking to the investor community. Uptick is unique. By reaching out to a micro-cap investor audience, Uptick provides the most up-to-date simplicity about the hottest micro-cap stocks in the market.

