nFusz notifiCRM Inks Deal with Ed Butowsky of Chapwood Investments Wealth Manager To Top Athletes and Celebrities

Chapwood Investments to Adopt nFusz's notifiCRM Platform, the World's First Interactive Video CRM for Client Outreach

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Chapwood Investments, LLC (chapwoodinvestments.com) to utilize nFusz's notifiCRM platform, the world's first customer relationship management program that leverages interactive video as the primary means of communication between users and their clients, customers, and prospects.

Chapwood Investments, LLC is led by managing partner Ed Butowsky, the internationally recognized expert in investment wealth management and personal finance and a frequent featured commentator on CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNBC, Fox Business News, FOX News Channel, Bloomberg TV, and China TV. Celebrities and athletes count on Ed to provide advice on everything from contract negotiations and agent disputes, to family finances and how people with money can take steps to keep it. Ed was recently featured in Broke, the critically acclaimed ESPN "30 for 30" documentary that chronicles professional athletes and their financial experiences, and in the most popular Sports Illustrated article ever: "How (and why) Athletes Go Broke."

"I formed Chapwood Investments with the initial purpose of helping people interpret what they have in their current portfolios, how to statistically evaluate the benefit of it and, if needed, how to fix the inefficiencies and waste that are present," states Mr. Butowsky. "The challenge many of us face today is how to break through the social media clutter to communicate our latest news, ideas, and strategies for our clients and prospects to cope with an ever changing political and economic landscape. Then I discovered notifiCRM, nFusz's incredible interactive video-based client communications tool that literally commands attention and communicates my messaging in ways no other tool on the market is able to do," continues Mr. Butowsky.

"With notifiCRM, I'm able to deliver financial insights, trends, and tools to thousands of our clients, followers, and financial news enthusiasts in an interactive video format, simply, easily, and with a few simple clicks. nFusz is way ahead of the curve with this product. The big boys better take notice," states Mr. Butowsky.

"We're very excited to work with Ed and his super talented, forward thinking team at Chapwood Investments," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz CEO. "As Ed has already stated, it's a new world, and the old methods of communicating to clients, customers, and prospects just aren't effective anymore. Welcome to nFusz and our notifiCRM. You're going to be hearing a lot more about us," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as- a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. With our flagship product, notifiCRM, we've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About Chapwood Investments, LLC.

The world of personal investing is flooded with a bewildering mix of half-truths, and in many cases conflicts of interest. The vast majority of people are ill-equipped to navigate through the muddy waters of investing and oft-times turn to so-called professionals who have little training on structuring portfolios that can actually minimize risks and maximize returns. This is why we formed Chapwood Investments. Our mission is to help people interpret what they have in their current portfolios, how to statistically evaluate the benefit of it and, if needed, how to fix the inefficiencies and waste that are present. We believe the waste most people have in their portfolios creates unnecessary volatility and in most cases reduces returns. We provide calculators on our website so that you can determine the waste in your current portfolio and better understand what you should expect from your current advisor.

We've also created an Investment Forensics Toolbox containing numerous Portfolio Analytical Calculators that are designed to help you evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of your current portfolio. The Toolbox is designed specifically to help you gain clarity on what you currently have and what type of downside risk is embedded in your current allocations. The cornerstone of the Investment Forensic Toolbox is its focus on the 9 most important analytics in evaluating a portfolio.

Oftentimes, investors want to know if their current advisor understands what is important in portfolio management and if they are knowledgeable enough to manage their portfolios. On our website, we list four key questions to ask your current financial advisor along with the correct responses. We encourage you to go to our website and give your current advisor a little quiz to determine if they have the correct understanding of portfolio management and how to measure risk. Many advisors claim to care about you, but do they actually know really what they're doing? If they answer the questions correctly, then you are in good hands. If they don't, then it might be time to find a new financial advisor. For more information about Chapwood Investments, LLC, visit chapwoodinvestments.com.

