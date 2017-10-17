nFusz Unveils Controversial Campaign for its notifiCRM Product Titled "We Hate CRM, So You Don't Have To"

nFusz makes a bold move as they unveil a new marketing campaign for flagship product notifiCRM, titled "We Hate CRM, So You Don't Have To"

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, makes a bold move today as they unveil their new marketing campaign for their flagship product, notifiCRM, titled "We Hate CRM, So You Don't Have To." The campaign launches with a video of nFusz CEO, Rory J. Cutaia, seeking to turn the CRM industry on its head.

"I hate CRM," states Mr. Cutaia. "Customer - Relationship - Management Software. It takes more time to learn how to use most CRM products, than to actually get results from using them. My team has tried countless CRM systems, and we hated all of them, so we decided to make our own."

"Everyone sells. Whether you're selling a product, or selling yourself, you're selling something. The problem is most people aren't good at it, most people just don't have the skills. So we created a product that actually removes an individual's sales skills from the selling process. We call it notifiCRM, the world's first automated, interactive video CRM," states Mr. Cutaia. "All you have to do is upload your contacts into the system, and it will personalize interactive videos that you can send to your prospects, clients, customers, fans and followers. You can easily and simply place a call to action right in the video that your recipients can respond to -- in the video -- in real time, as and when their interest level peaks. The interactive elements in the video can facilitate an instant purchase, open your website, download tickets, a brochure or a discount coupon -- right through the video. There is nothing else on the market today that even comes close to the simplicity and effectiveness of notifiCRM. If you want to build your sales organization, and you want to lower your attrition rates, this is the product for you," continues Mr. Cutaia.

notifiCRM is the first interactive video Customer Relationship Management SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform. It offers subscription-based sales lead generation and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. The software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and its enterprise-class scalability meets the needs of today's global organizations. The service is built around proprietary "Video-First" notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. notifiCRM has re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment.

"Our notifiCRM product is driven by our CEO, who is bold, forward thinking, direct and effective; and our product launch campaign reflects that," states Denise Kozlowski, nFusz VP of Marketing. "Our goal is to generate brand awareness by capturing attention with honesty. We aren't afraid to say what everyone is thinking. You are going to see a lot more of that coming from our company. 'We hate CRM, so you don't have to,' is just the beginning of our story," continues Ms. Kozlowski.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and its enterprise-class scalability meets the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary "Video-First" notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. With our flagship product, notifiCRM, we've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what "engagement" means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please visit: www.nFusz.com